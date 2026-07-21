Hema Malini reacted to the CJP-led protests, urging dialogue over demonstrations and asking political groups not to mislead students.

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini has reacted to the ongoing protests in the national capital, urging the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) not to mislead students. Speaking to the media, she said that issues related to education should be addressed through discussion rather than protests.

Hema Malini urges CJP not to “mislead students,” says protests won’t solve education issues

Commenting on the demonstrations, Hema said the Union government has consistently worked towards strengthening the education system and remains open to hearing the concerns of young people.

She said, "If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner will not achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them and done a great deal of work.”

'Students should not be misled'

The BJP MP further said that the ongoing protests would not help resolve the issue and appealed for constructive discussions instead.

She added, "Given that, the protests you are staging now make no sense at all. All I would say is that this matter should be resolved through dialogue. Students should be involved in the discussion and should not be misled. They should be properly informed about what the issue is. They should be happy to do something good.”

#WATCH | Monsoon session of Parliament | Delhi: BJP MP Hema Malini says, “If there is a problem, it should be discussed properly. Protesting in this manner won't achieve anything. As for the country's youth and the education system, our Modi government has always stood by them… pic.twitter.com/4HQqf90fqk — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Background of the protests

The CJP had called for a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding education reforms and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The protests gained further attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike and was removed from the protest site at Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police in the early hours of July 18. Several public figures, including Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj, later joined the protest.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reacts to CJP protest controversy with cryptic post questioning police action

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