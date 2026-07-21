Arijit Singh’s new Awarapan 2 song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ out now

Vishesh Films and Sony Music India have released ‘Yeh Awarapan’, the latest track from Awarapan 2, on all streaming platforms. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Malik and written by Rashmi-Virag.

Arijit Singh’s new Awarapan 2 song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ out now

The release follows ‘Ve Junoon’, the film’s previous song, which crossed 30 million views on YouTube and reached the number two spot on YouTube Trending.

‘Ve Junoon’ also featured on Spotify India’s Top 100 chart. ‘Yeh Awarapan’ features Emraan Hashmi and is set within the film’s storyline centred on his character, Shivam Pandit.

The track continues the themes of love, longing and redemption associated with the Awarapan franchise. Arijit Singh’s first Hindi film song was for a Vishesh Films production, and the release marks a continued association between the singer and the banner.

Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, also produced by Vishesh Films.

The sequel’s soundtrack is being released in stages across streaming platforms, following the same musical identity established by the franchise.

Both ‘Ve Junoon’ and ‘Yeh Awarapan’ are available on Sony Music India’s official channels alongside other digital streaming platforms.

Awarapan 2 is presented by Vishesh Films and Mukesh Bhatt. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, written by Bilal Siddiqi and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Atul Kumar and Aniruddh Rawal.

The film marks the second installment in the Awarapan franchise, produced under the Vishesh Films banner. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026

Also Read: Arijit Singh returns for Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 title track ‘Yeh Awarapan’, song to release on July 21

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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