This festive season, take cues from these celebrities and put your own stylish spin on your Ganesh Chaturthi look.

Ganesh Chaturthi is the perfect excuse to bring out your festive wardrobe and add a little glamour to your celebrations. From elegant sarees and traditional silhouettes to contemporary takes on ethnic wear, Bollywood celebrities have given us plenty of fashion inspiration to bookmark.

Bollywood celebs to take fashion inspiration from this Ganesh Chaturthi

This festive season, take cues from these celebrities and put your own stylish spin on your Ganesh Chaturthi look.

Sonam Kapoor

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When it comes to fashion inspiration, Sonam Kapoor is always one to watch out for. Her approach to festive dressing proves that traditional wear does not have to be predictable. If you want to experiment with silhouettes, layering or accessories this Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonam's fashion choices are worth bookmarking.

Aamna Sharif

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If you love keeping your festive look elegant and feminine, Aamna Sharif is the perfect style inspiration. Her traditional yet effortlessly glamorous look makes a strong case for choosing a classic ethnic silhouette and letting the details do the talking. Think graceful drapes, delicate accessories, and a polished beauty look for your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor

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Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make traditional fashion look effortlessly glamorous. Her festive look is perfect inspiration for those who want to go all out this Ganesh Chaturthi without losing the elegance of Indian wear. Take cues from her styling and add statement jewellery, soft glam and a touch of contemporary flair to your festive ensemble.

Alia Bhatt

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For those who prefer understated elegance, Alia Bhatt's style is the perfect reference. Her fuss-free approach to ethnic fashion shows how you can keep your Ganesh Chaturthi outfit sophisticated without going over the top. A beautiful traditional ensemble paired with minimal jewellery and natural makeup can create that effortless festive look.

Sonakshi Sinha

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Sonakshi Sinha’s festive fashion is all about embracing the beauty of traditional Indian dressing. If sarees are your go-to for celebrations, take inspiration from her and make the classic drape your statement. Add some bold jewellery and a confident beauty look to complete the ensemble.

Mrunal Thakur

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Mrunal Thakur is another celebrity to look towards when planning your festive wardrobe. Her ethnic looks strike the right balance between traditional and contemporary, making them perfect for anyone who wants to experiment this Ganesh Chaturthi while still keeping the festive spirit intact.

Sanya Malhotra

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For a more relaxed and modern take on festive dressing, Sanya Malhotra is a great style inspiration. Her looks show that you can have fun with Indian fashion while keeping things youthful and effortless. Take cues from her styling if you want your Ganesh Chaturthi outfit to feel comfortable, chic and anything but boring.

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