Alia Bhatt recalls childhood memory of Mahesh Bhatt’s theatrical parenting at special screening of Om Ka Hari: “He is very theatrical and that sometimes makes for great memories”

Following a special screening of Om Ka Hari, which stars her mother Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt opened up about her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, recalling a childhood memory that captured his theatrical, larger-than-life personality and the small, often amusing ways in which love finds expression within a family.

Alia Bhatt recalls childhood memory of Mahesh Bhatt’s theatrical parenting at special screening of Om Ka Hari: “He is very theatrical and that sometimes makes for great memories”

Speaking about one of her father’s quirks that has stayed with her, Alia said, “My father is very theatrical and that sometimes makes for great memories. For example, when I was in 1st standard, I had a spelling test and I was worried I was, for some reason, going to forget the spelling of ‘the’. My father made it a point to build into my memory, so he did some overbearing gesture to teach me the spelling so I don’t forget it. But I remember him being this, like, grizzly bear, highly theatrical and highly entertaining.”

The memory offered a warm and humorous glimpse into Alia’s relationship with her father, while resonating with the emotional world of Om Ka Hari, which explores the complexities of the father-son relationship through comedy, drama and the things families often struggle to say to one another.

Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari stars Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the titular roles of Om and Hari. The film follows a stubborn father and his independent-minded son, whose relationship is shaped by generational differences, disagreements and deeply held expectations. When Hari believes he has only a few days left to live, he decides to make a journey to Varanasi, with Om accompanying him. What begins as a journey marked by conflict gradually becomes an opportunity for the two to confront the love, hurt and things left unsaid between them.

At its heart, Om Ka Hari explores one of mankind’s oldest rivalries, father versus son, and asks a deeply personal question: When was the last time you said “I love you” to your father? The film examines how affection can often remain unspoken, even in relationships where love runs deep.

For Harish Vyas, the film completes his trilogy exploring love and the importance of expressing it. His debut feature, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, explored the need for a husband and wife to express their love even after decades of marriage, while Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele explored love and friendship. With Om Ka Hari, Vyas turns to the relationship between a father and son, one where love is often present but difficult to articulate.

Alia’s recollection of Mahesh Bhatt’s theatrical approach to parenting brought that larger theme into an intimate, personal space, highlighting how the memories that stay with us are often not grand declarations, but the small gestures, eccentricities and moments of affection that become part of who we are.

Produced by First Ray Films, Om Ka Hari releases theatrically on September 18, 2026.

Also Read: Om Ka Hari Trailer: Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav explore a father-son conflict in Harish Vyas directorial

More Pages: Om Ka Hari Box Office Collection

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