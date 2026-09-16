Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi recently opened up about her experiences in relationships following her separation from rapper-singer Badshah. During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Isha spoke to fellow contestant Kanika Mann about trust, infidelity and how she believes some relationship dynamics only become clear after they end.

Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi says she faced “physical, emotional and social cheating” in relationship

While Isha did not name Badshah during the conversation, her comments came after she recently announced their separation. She appeared to speak about her personal experiences and suggested that she had dealt with different forms of cheating in a past relationship.

Isha Rikhi says she faced different forms of cheating

During her conversation with Kanika, the topic turned to infidelity. Kanika asked Isha, "Which cheating was happening? Physical, emotional, social cheating?" Isha responded, “All of them.”

She then explained that she generally does not believe allegations about people close to her unless she sees evidence herself. Using Kanika as an example, Isha said, "If someone will come and tell me anything, I will tell them, ‘Either give me a proof, or stop playing with my mind.’”

Isha suggested that she had followed the same approach in her own relationship. According to her, she only understood certain aspects of the situation after the relationship came to an end. "When the relationship ends, it is then you realise that you were being played the whole time,” she said.

Isha on being introduced as a “best friend”

Isha further described what she called a “very toxic” situation, explaining that someone could make their partner believe they were an important person in their life while simultaneously keeping parts of their social life separate.

She said a person could treat someone like their best friend, take them to different places and introduce them to select people, only for the individual to later question whether they had actually held that position in the person's life. “What makes it different is that I am doing all this in a particular circle, in privacy and not before the world. It is only a set of people I am introducing you to as my best friend,” she said.

When Kanika asked whether there could be “really too many best friends,” Isha explained that some people may repeatedly give others the impression that they are particularly close to them. She suggested that the person she was referring to did not genuinely want a best friend and was instead “just playing games.”

Isha says “convenience” can influence relationships

Kanika then asked Isha why someone would behave in such a manner. Isha attributed it to “convenience,” saying that a person may want to keep someone in their life because that individual provides something they cannot find elsewhere.

The conversation then moved to whether someone could want the relationship without wanting the responsibility that comes with it.

Isha agreed with Kanika's observation and suggested that such a person may want their partner to remain available while also seeking freedom and placing restrictions on the other person's social interactions.

She further explained that the situation could look different outside the particular social circle where the relationship was being presented in a certain way. According to Isha, this could eventually lead someone to realise that the person they believed was their best friend had been presenting a different version of the relationship elsewhere.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij reveals she lost Kareena Kapoor’s role in Yuva; says, “Equations thodi kharab ho gayi thi”

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