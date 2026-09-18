Bhumi Pednekar has made her international runway debut at New York Fashion Week, taking the Indian fashion aesthetic to the global stage. The actress closed Nazranaa’s SS27 show, Samskriti 2.0, in New York, where she walked as the showstopper in a red velvet lehenga inspired by the Shri Ramakrishna Temple at Belur Math.

Bhumi Pednekar turns showstopper for Nazranaa at New York Fashion Week in red lehenga

Bhumi has previously walked several Indian fashion runways, and her appearance at New York Fashion Week marked a new addition to her fashion journey. For Nazranaa’s latest collection, she wore the Belur Math Lehenga, a design that draws inspiration from the architecture and philosophy of the Shri Ramakrishna Temple.

According to the designer, the temple reflects the idea of “universal faith” by bringing together architectural influences associated with Hindu temples, mosques and churches. The same concept has been incorporated into the lehenga, which combines traditional Indian detailing with a contemporary runway presentation.

The flared red velvet skirt featured intricate silver embroidery, shimmering embellishments and floral and traditional motifs across the silhouette. At the centre of the skirt was a swan motif, which holds particular significance in the design. According to the designer, the swan represents the Paramatman, or Supreme Self, and is featured at the heart of the emblem designed by Swami Vivekananda.

Bhumi paired the skirt with a matching fitted blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate straps. She opted for a contemporary interpretation of the dupatta, styling the sheer red fabric in a cape-like drape around her arms, with the material trailing behind her as she walked the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nazranaa (@nazranaanj)

The actress accessorised the ensemble with statement diamond jewellery, including a prominent necklace, stud earrings, a maang tikka and kadas. Her makeup featured a luminous base, defined eyes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips, while her hair was styled in middle-parted braids.

With its traditional inspiration and contemporary styling, Bhumi’s NYFW appearance brought together elements of Indian design and runway fashion as she closed Nazranaa’s SS27 presentation.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar raises voice against rising cases of rape and gender-based violence: “It is becoming an accepted reality in our society”

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