Bhumi Pednekkar marks 3 years of Thank You For Coming: “The pure liberation I felt doing this film”

Bhumi Pednekkar has explored a range of unconventional roles throughout her career, and Thank You For Coming was one of the films that addressed a subject that is not often discussed openly in mainstream cinema. As the film completed three years since its release, the actress looked back at her experience of working on the project and shared a clip from the film on social media.

Bhumi Pednekkar marks 3 years of Thank You For Coming: “The pure liberation I felt doing this film”

Bhumi shared a sequence from the 2023 comedy-drama, which revolved around female pleasure and a woman’s pursuit of happiness without feeling the need to apologise for her choices. Along with the clip, she shared a note reflecting on what the film meant to her.

She wrote, “She will always be my spirit animal. The pure liberation I felt doing this film. 3 years of Thank You For Coming. Also happy birthday @karanboolani, you’re the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Directed by Karan Boolani, Thank You For Coming featured Bhumi in the lead role and dealt with conversations around female pleasure and personal choices. The film followed a woman navigating her relationships and her understanding of intimacy, while also touching upon the social expectations often placed on women.

For Bhumi, the project appears to have remained personally meaningful, with her latest post recalling the sense of “pure liberation” she experienced while working on the film. Her anniversary post also coincided with Karan Boolani’s birthday, as she extended her wishes to the filmmaker.

Also Read : Bhumi Pednekar joins BDRF to aid flood-affected Bihar, appeals to citizens for support

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