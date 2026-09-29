Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has raised her voice once again to extend an appeal to citizens to support those affected by floods in Bihar. The actress took to her social media handle to share a video, highlighting the gravity of the situation in Bihar and how her collaboration with Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) is extending aid on the ground.

Bhumi Pednekar joins BDRF to aid flood-affected Bihar, appeals to citizens for support

“Bihar mein picchle 45 dino se aise kayi ilaake hain jaha par abhi tak paani neeche nahi gaya hain. Itne saare parivaar hain jo sab kuch kho chuke hain. Unke paas koi zariya nahi hain ki wo apna khaan-peen, anaaj, kapde, auraton ke liye sanitation - bathroom nahi hain…itne saare parivaar aur itni saari communities hain jo relief camps aur tents mein reh rahi hain,” she says.

Bhumi highlighted that this time too, she has collaborated with the BDRF team to provide relief to flood-struck Bihar. “Iss waqt Bihar ko humari bahot zyada zaroorat hain,” she says and urges citizens to unite once again to help those affected by the floods by extending support through any means possible. The actress attached the link in her bio through which citizens can extend help in improving the situation in Bihar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

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