Sandeepa revealed that she had never done comedy before and initially questioned whether the genre was right for her.

Sandeepa Dhar credits Aatish Kapadia for helping her discover comedy with Chumbak: “I found it interesting because I had never really done comedy before”

Netflix’s Chumbak has been receiving attention for its quirky characters, situational humour and distinct storytelling. Among the ensemble, Sandeepa Dhar’s Kiran brings a grounded perspective to the otherwise chaotic world of the show. Reflecting on how she came on board and the challenge of playing Kiran, Sandeepa credited creator and director Aatish Kapadia for helping her explore comedy.

Sandeepa Dhar credits Aatish Kapadia for helping her discover comedy with Chumbak: “I found it interesting because I had never really done comedy before”

Sandeepa revealed that her association with Chumbak began with an unexpected call. She said, “It happened on a random Thursday when I got a call from the director of Chumbak. He told me that Netflix and JD–Aatish were doing a show together and wanted to test me for it. I was like, ‘Me? Comedy?’ I found it interesting because I had never really done comedy before. Then I read the scene they sent me, and it was hilarious.”

The actor said meeting Aatish Kapadia further convinced her to take up the project. Recalling his narration of the show, she added, “The deciding factor was meeting Aatish Kapadia. He narrated the show to me and played all the characters himself while narrating the scenes. It was almost like watching a play. He is such a brilliant actor apart from being a director. I immediately felt that I had to be part of the show.”

Sandeepa also spoke about the challenge of portraying Kiran, who is among the more sensible characters in the series. She explained, “It was difficult because Kiran is probably the only character who is relatively sane. She reacts to situations in the way most viewers would be like, ‘What the hell is happening?’ While doing comedy, you have to create humour through your reactions.”

According to the actor, maintaining the right balance was important while performing the character. She said, “At the same time, you cannot overdo the reactions because then they can become gimmicky. I discussed that with Aatish because there is a reason he has written Kiran as the sane person in this madhouse.”

Sandeepa’s comments offer a look at the process behind developing Kiran and finding the right tone for her performance. While the show’s eccentric characters contribute to its humour, Kiran’s relatively grounded reactions provide a different perspective on the situations unfolding around her.

Her experience also highlights the role Aatish Kapadia played in bringing her into the project. His approach to narrating the show and portraying its different characters gave Sandeepa a sense of its comic world and encouraged her to take on a genre she had not explored before.

Also Read : Sandeepa Dhar opens up on why Chumbak stood out: “Women are not just supporting characters”

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