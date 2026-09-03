EXCLUSIVE: Shailaja Desai Fenn says Haiwaan is a thriller and also a “family entertainer”; reveals it has been shot in challenging conditions: “CSMT-Churchgate shoot had 500 extras, rain machines and both Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan…It was QUITE a sight!”

The much-awaited thriller Haiwaan releases next Friday, September 11, and has already caught attention with its intriguing trailer and impressive star cast. Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Shailaja Desai Fenn, one of the film’s producers, about its casting, the challenges of mounting the film and a lot more. At the very outset, she made it clear that Haiwaan offers much more than just thrills. She said, “Haiwaan is a thriller, but it’s also a Priyadarshan film. Hence, it has all the elements – emotions, humour, etc. – in place. It’s like a family entertainer.”

EXCLUSIVE: Shailaja Desai Fenn says Haiwaan is a thriller and also a “family entertainer”; reveals it has been shot in challenging conditions: “CSMT-Churchgate shoot had 500 extras, rain machines and both Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan…It was QUITE a sight!”

How did you get associated with Haiwaan?

My husband, Satish Fenn, and I have been in the industry for more than 20-25 years. I started my career as a talent manager and continue to run that business successfully. We also produce ad films, so film production seemed like a natural progression for us.

In 2024, we were shooting an ad for Kalyan Jewellers, which was directed by Priyan sir (director Priyadarshan). That’s how it all started. Priyan sir was very keen to make this film, and we joined hands to put it together. KVN Productions then came on board as the studio for the film, and we are very grateful to them. Later, Akshay sir and Saif sir also joined the project.

Along the way, we also made a Malayalam film called Balan: The Boy, which released earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

Your production house is called Thespian Films. How did you finalize that name for your banner?

It was Satish’s idea. ‘Thespian’ is a term used to describe someone accomplished in theatre or cinema. We are here to make good films and back the kind of cinema we truly believe in. Hence, Thespian Films seemed like the right name for our banner.

Haiwaan stars Boman Irani, whom you have managed for a long time. Was it easy to convince him to sign the film?

I have been with Boman sir since 2005. I just told him, ‘Sir, you have to be me in my film’! That’s all (laughs). Boman sir was gracious enough to say, ‘Yes, of course’. No questions asked (smiles). He’s family.

How was it working with a talent like Akshay Kumar?

It was an absolute pleasure. Akshay sir is somebody you really look up to when it comes to commitment. He’s always on time and knows exactly what he’s there for. He goes all out whenever he’s attached to a project.

It’s been fabulous working with Saif Ali Khan sir as well. He has never played a blind man before, and the preparation that has gone into the role has been phenomenal.

Moreover, some of the locations where we shot were not the easiest in terms of accessibility. But it’s been a wonderful ride with these actors, who have stood by us and given their all throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thespian Films (@thespianfilms_ind)

Last year, it was reported that a crucial sequence of Haiwaan was shot in CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and Churchgate in South Mumbai. Both areas are perennially crowded…

Yes. And yet, we had rain machines, 500 extras and both our actors shooting there. It was quite a sight!

You are in the business of cinema. Hence, what are your expectations in terms of box office?

As I said earlier, we are here to make good cinema and give our all to the films that we are making. Everyone has excellent expectations from their film. You don’t expect a single producer who would say, ‘I don’t expect my film to do well’! All I can is that from my side, I am giving my 500% to the film. After that, what happens is not in my control. That’s in the hands of who is above all of us.

Making films is more difficult due to budget issues. Moreover, many producers have complained about entourages that add to the costs. How do you tackle these challenges?

To each their own. Every film is different and today, even actors understand that. If a film can afford it, then yes, why not? But when it can’t, I’m sure actors are understanding about it as well. At the end of the day, everyone needs to operate within the framework of what the film can afford.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan hosts first Instagram Live session ahead of Haiwaan premiere; reveals why he thought his character was ‘really cool’

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

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