The third episode of Sunshine Pictures’ AI-powered crime series follows the investigation into a retired teacher’s mysterious death.

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah and his production house Sunshine Pictures have released the third episode of their short-form crime series Bada Jurm Choti Kahani. Titled File 3: The Love Letter, the latest episode follows an investigation that begins with a mysterious death and a seemingly old romantic letter that turns out to be connected to a much more recent event.

Bada Jurm Choti Kahani – File 3: The Love Letter: Vipul Amrutlal Shah series unveils a hidden code behind a murder

The weekly thriller series is a digital venture from Sunshine Pictures and is spearheaded by Sanjay Upadhyay, Creative Head of Sunshine Digital. The AI-powered series presents short crime stories designed around fictional investigations and releases a new episode every Thursday on the production house’s official YouTube channel.

File 3: The Love Letter centres on Mahesh Verma, a retired school teacher who is found dead inside his study. Investigators discover an old-looking romantic letter addressed to a woman named Shalini on his desk. Given the nature of the letter, the initial assumption is that Mahesh’s death could be linked to a relationship from his past. His son Amit also believes that his father may have been hiding a secret.

The investigation takes a different direction when forensic analysis reveals that the letter is not decades old, as it initially appears to be. Instead, the paper was written only a few days before Mahesh’s death. This discovery prompts investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the letter and Mahesh’s final days more closely.

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As the case develops, investigators discover a hidden code embedded within the letter. The seemingly straightforward piece of writing therefore becomes an important clue, with the code pointing towards information Mahesh may have intended to reveal before his death.

The episode combines the crime investigation with a family element, focusing on the relationship between Mahesh and his son. Rather than centring solely on the murder, the narrative uses the letter and its hidden message to explore the consequences of secrets within families.

The episode concludes with a reflection on the relationship between parents and children: “Parents want to understand their children, spend time with them, and live their lives alongside them... but sadly, sometimes they realize the truth far too late.”

Bada Jurm Choti Kahani previously began its weekly release following Sunshine Pictures’ short-form digital venture Ankahee. With File 3: The Love Letter, the series continues its format of presenting standalone crime stories built around clues, investigations and twists.

Also Read: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures announces AI-based crime thriller Bada Jurm Choti Kahani, premieres on YouTube August 13

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