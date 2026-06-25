Welcome To The Jungle’s epic MAHABHARAT connection: 4 actors from B R Chopra’s iconic show appear in Akshay Kumar’s comic caper, along with Dara Singh’s son Vindu Dara Singh

The much-awaited Welcome To The Jungle, headlined by Akshay Kumar, will release today from 7:30 pm onwards. There is considerable excitement around the film, thanks to its franchise value, hilarious trailer and, most importantly, its sprawling star cast. In a masterstroke, the makers have brought together as many as four actors who were a part of B R Chopra’s cult TV show Mahabharat.

Welcome To The Jungle’s epic MAHABHARAT connection: 4 actors from B R Chopra’s iconic show appear in Akshay Kumar’s comic caper, along with Dara Singh’s son Vindu Dara Singh

The cast list mentions ‘Feroze Khan aka Arjun’. As is self-explanatory, the veteran actor, whose name was earlier spelt as Firoz, played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat. After appearing in the TV series, he was seen in films such as Karan Arjun (1995), Jodi No 1 (2001), Rishtey (2002), Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), etc. Welcome To The Jungle is his third film with Akshay Kumar, the first two being Zaalim (1994) and Barood (1998).

The next name in the list is that of Pankaj Dheer. The actor passed away last year in October 2025. During his demise, The Times Of India mentioned ‘(his) impressive turn as the wronged prince Karna in the television epic, Mahabharat, embedded him in a generation’s memory’. He juggled between TV and films and was also quite loved in the TV show Chandrakanta. In films, he was memorable in Bobby Deol-starrer Soldier (1998), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Baadshah (1999), among others.

Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhana in Mahabharat is mentioned next. He has also made his mark in TV and films. His notable films are Chandra Mukhi (1993), Ram Jaane (1995), Border (1997), Refugee (2000), Krrish (2006), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Ready (2011), The Kashmir Files (2022), etc. He also directed Salman Khan’s acclaimed film, Garv (2004).

Finally, Welcome To The Jungle also stars Sudesh Berry, who essayed the role of Vichitravirya in Mahabharat. He got into the limelight with Ghayal (1990), but it was his role of Mathura Das in Border (1997) which made him a household name. He continues to regularly feature in TV shows and has been selective when it comes to films. Incidentally, he was seen in a guest appearance just last month in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart.

And that’s not all. Vindu Dara Singh, whose father Dara Singh was seen in a cameo as Hanuman in Mahabharat, also appears in the comedy. Dara Singh had achieved cult status by playing the Monkey God in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Hence, the makers of Mahabharat also cast him for the coveted role, albeit in a guest appearance.

The other actors in Welcome To The Jungle are Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also Read: Akshara Singh reveals Akshay Kumar shot ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ for Welcome To The Jungle with 104-degree fever: “He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication”

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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