Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana gets a twist as its official title is revealed as Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

The makers of the Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Shaikh-starrer, which was earlier promoted under the name Jeevan Bheema Yojana, have finally unveiled the film’s official title as Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?. The title reveal comes during the film’s release week, following a promotional strategy that kept audiences guessing about the movie’s actual name.

Arshad Warsi’s Jeevan Bheema Yojana gets a twist as its official title is revealed as Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?

As part of what the makers describe as a first-of-its-kind marketing approach, the phrase Jeevan Bheema Yojana was used extensively throughout the promotional campaign. The unusual phrase was intended to capture attention, create curiosity and keep the audience intrigued, while the official title was kept under wraps until closer to the theatrical release.

The newly revealed title, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?, reflects the film’s central themes of mistaken identities, deception, crime and chaos. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the dark comedy marks Arshad Warsi’s first double role. He plays two contrasting characters, Jeevan and Bheema, whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined.

Jeevan is a debt-ridden, ordinary man searching for a way out of his financial troubles. His life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters Bheema, his dangerous lookalike. As their paths cross, confusion over identities leads to a series of complicated and unpredictable situations.

Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, Jeevan’s intelligent and resourceful wife, while Vijay Raaz portrays the mysterious Vinayak. The film also features Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure in important roles.

Speaking about playing a double role for the first time, Arshad Warsi said, “It’s a quirky film. The trailer doesn’t really do justice to the film because there is so much more to the story and a lot is happening. It is about two simple people, how they get caught up in a mess, and how they eventually find their way out of it. There are many unexpected things happening throughout the film, making it quite unpredictable.”

Also Read : Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi plays a double role as Sanjeeda Shaikh starrer dark comedy promises crime, chaos and suspense

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