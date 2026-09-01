Kubbra Sait has shared a light-hearted video on Instagram after making an unusual discovery about her forehead. The actress appeared amused when a small metallic object seemed to stick to the centre of her forehead, prompting her to test it further.

Kubbra Sait finds a “magnetic” spot on her forehead, shares hilarious video

In the video, Kubbra places the object on her forehead and watches as it remains in place. Surprised by what she sees, she continues experimenting with it while recording her reactions.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Kubbra added her own humorous take on the moment. “Don’t mess with women with a magnetic force in the middle of her brains,” she wrote alongside the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

The actress is known to share candid and humorous moments with her followers, and her latest reel follows a similar approach. Rather than turning the unusual discovery into a serious moment, Kubbra played along with the situation and used it as an opportunity for some self-deprecating humour.

Kubbra Sait’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kubbra was recently seen in Sankalp, where her performance received attention from viewers. She is also set to return as Saira in the second season of Farzi.

The actress will reprise her role in the crime thriller, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi as leads. Her return to the series marks another collaboration with the team behind the popular first season.

Also Read: Kubbra Sait begins shooting for Farzi Season 2, returns as Saira

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