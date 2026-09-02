Arshad previously worked with Aryan Khan on The Ba***ds of Bollywood and said he similarly agreed when Shah Rukh Khan approached him for King.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King continues to generate considerable buzz, with the Siddharth Anand directorial bringing together an impressive ensemble cast. The action entertainer stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi, among others. In an exclusive conversation with Filmfare, Warsi opened up about his association with the highly anticipated project and revealed details about his role.

Arshad Warsi on his small role in Shah Rukh Khan’s King: “I love the Khan family, so I did it”

According to Warsi, his part in King is relatively small. However, the limited screen time was never a concern for the actor when he was approached for the film. Instead, his fondness for Shah Rukh Khan and his family played a major role in his decision to come on board.

Warsi has already shared a professional connection with the Khan family. He previously worked with Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan on his debut show, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Recalling how he responded when both Aryan and Shah Rukh approached him for their respective projects, Warsi explained that his affection for the family made the decision easy.

“In King, I have just got a little role. I love the Khan family. When Aryan called me up for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I did it. When Shah Rukh called me up for King, I did it. It is a small bit that I have done. I just like them. So I did it,” Arshad told Filmfare.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, Warsi has several projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Jeevan Bheema Yojana, a dark comedy in which he plays a double role. He will also feature in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Ghamasaan, which is set to premiere on ZEE5 on September 11. Additionally, the actor has Golmaal 5 lined up, although its release date is yet to be announced.

Also Read : Jeevan Bheema Yojana Trailer: Arshad Warsi plays a double role as Sanjeeda Shaikh starrer dark comedy promises crime, chaos and suspense

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.