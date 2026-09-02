Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja has expressed concern over the devastating floods in Nepal and urged members of the Bollywood fraternity to come forward and support those affected by the disaster. Although Sunita was born in India, she shares a close connection with Nepal through her family, as her mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu.

Sunita Ahuja urges Bollywood to contribute to Nepal flood relief; says, “Nepal is my matrabhoomi”

Speaking to Bombay Times, Sunita opened up about her emotional ties to the neighbouring country and the impact of the recent flash floods in the Nepal-Tibet region. She also recalled her family’s annual tradition of visiting Nepal during the New Year and seeking blessings at the Pashupatinath Temple.

She said, “It is heartbreaking to see such devastating floods hit Nepal. I wasn’t born there, but my mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu. I visit Nepal every year with my daughter for the New Year. On January 1, we make it a point to visit the Pashupatinath temple and begin the year with his blessings.”

Sunita further revealed that she is trying to find a reliable channel through which her financial contribution can reach people directly affected by the floods. She said, “I am trying to connect with someone who can ensure that my donation reaches the right people. I would like to donate as much as I can because they are very close to me, and Nepal is my matrabhoomi. I request everyone in the industry to come forward and contribute towards helping the people of Nepal.”

Sunita also spoke about actor Manisha Koirala, whom she considers a sister. She expressed confidence that Koirala is also doing her part to help people affected by the devastation.

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala recently addressed Sadhguru’s ‘In Solidarity with Nepal’ event in Kathmandu. She appealed to the international community to support Nepal by visiting the country and helping revive tourism, which she described as essential for local livelihoods.

According to reports, Nepal’s death toll had risen to at least 904, while more than 4,000 people were still reported missing.

Also Read : Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda, visits Mumbai family court with son Yashvardhan

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