EXCLUSIVE: “Meghna Gulzar gave me a character that had real weight; sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor was an experience,” says Upendra Chauhan on Daayra

As Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra hits cinemas today, actor Upendra Chauhan reflects on his experience of being part of the investigative drama, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

EXCLUSIVE: “Meghna Gulzar gave me a character that had real weight; sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor was an experience,” says Upendra Chauhan on Daayra

Chauhan plays Vishal, a police officer in the film, and is part of the investigation at the centre of the story. Talking about his experience of working with Meghna Gulzar, Chauhan said, “Meghna Gulzar gave me a character that had real weight. There was a lot to understand beneath the surface, and that made the process interesting for me as an actor. Meghna has a very specific understanding of her characters and the world she creates, and that really came through in the way she directed every scene.”

On sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, he added, “Sharing screen space with Kareena was an experience. She brings a certain intensity and instinct to her scenes, and being part of those moments was something I genuinely enjoyed. It was a great learning experience for me.”

Daayra explores crime, law, justice and punishment. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who play police officers in the story.

For Chauhan, Daayra also marks another significant release in a busy 2026. Earlier this year, he was seen in Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel, which premiered on ZEE5 in May. The series features Chauhan alongside Anshuman Pushkar, Mahavash and Kumud Mishra.

The actor has also been part of System and Kaptaan this year, adding to a slate that has seen him move between different characters and formats. With Daayra now in theatres, Chauhan adds a Meghna Gulzar directorial and a theatrical release to his 2026 body of work.

Also Read: REVEALED: Here’s why Karan Johar has been thanked in Daayra and Hrithik Roshan and Huma Qureshi in Vibe

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