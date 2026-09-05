Rebel Kid aka Apoorva reveals why she left India for New York: “I had absolutely no control over my own life”

Content creator Apoorva, popularly known as Rebel Kid, has opened up about her decision to leave India and move to New York. In a recent Reel, she spoke about feeling stuck despite having a successful career and a substantial digital following, and explained why she decided to start over in a new city.

Rebel Kid aka Apoorva reveals why she left India for New York: “I had absolutely no control over my own life”

Apoorva said that from the outside, her life appeared to be going well, with her career, financial independence, travel and friendships. However, she felt differently about her personal life. She described herself as “empty, demotivated, stuck” and said it felt like she was living the same day repeatedly.

“I had absolutely no control over my own life,” she said, explaining that she eventually realised she needed to make a significant change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)

Apoorva subsequently decided to leave India, saying goodbye to the people close to her and packing her belongings into three suitcases before taking a one-way flight to New York, where she knew no one.

The move is also linked to her plans to pursue an MBA. Having spent years building a career as a content creator and establishing her own personal brand, Apoorva said she now wants to understand business and entrepreneurship more closely. She hopes the experience will eventually help her explore the possibility of building a venture of her own.

She also acknowledged that making the decision involved uncertainty, particularly because she was stepping away from a career she had built over the years.

In the Reel, Apoorva reflected on her journey from Shahbad Markanda in Haryana and said she had pursued her ambitions without industry connections or family links.

“I have what most people don’t. Sheer belief that I will figure it out,” she said.

Her move to New York marks a new phase in her career, with the creator now focusing on education and exploring opportunities beyond content creation. For now, Apoorva appears to be approaching the transition as an opportunity to learn and figure out what she wants to build next.

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