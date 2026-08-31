The actor’s entry comes as Vrinda remains unaware that her husband Sanjay is the same man loved by her close friend Swati.

Anuraj Chahal opens up about his entry in the Zee TV serial Tu Hi Re Dil Mein; says, “It will be one of the most interesting stories”

Zee TV’s Tu Hi Re Dil Mein is set for another major twist with the entry of actor Anuraj Chahal. The actor has joined the show as Sanjog, a character who shares a close friendship with Sanjay, played by Abrar Qazi. According to Chahal, his entry will bring new developments to the ongoing storyline involving Sanjay, Vrinda and Swati.

Anuraj Chahal opens up about his entry in the Zee TV serial Tu Hi Re Dil Mein; says, “It will be one of the most interesting stories”

The show recently moved into a new phase following Vrinda, played by Priyanshi Yadav, and Sanjay’s marriage. At the same time, Vrinda and Swati, portrayed by Simran Rawal, have grown increasingly close, with their relationship developing into one resembling that of sisters.

However, a key truth continues to remain hidden from Vrinda. She is yet to meet Swati’s fiancé and does not know that Sanjay, the man she has married, is also the person Swati loves and is expected to marry. The situation is expected to become more complicated with Sanjog entering the narrative.

Talking about joining Tu Hi Re Dil Mein and his character, Anuraj Chahal said, “Entering Tu Hi Re Dil Mein as Sanjog has been a wonderful experience so far. Sanjog is Sanjay’s good friend and, while he is a positive character, there are many layers to him that will unfold as the story progresses. His entry will bring several twists and turns, and his presence will bring significant changes to Sanjay, Vrinda and Swati’s lives. We will also get to see some interesting and unexpected connections between Sanjog and the three leads, which I believe will make his journey one of the most interesting sequences on the show. I am very excited to play this role and explore the different shades of me as an actor. Working with Abrar Qazi, Priyanshi Yadav and Simran Rawal has been amazing, as they are all wonderful actors. I truly hope the audience enjoys watching Sanjog as much as I have enjoyed playing him and welcomes both me and my character into the show.”

Chahal’s character is described as positive but layered, with aspects of his personality expected to emerge as the story progresses. His connection with Sanjay and the three central characters is likely to become an important part of the upcoming episodes.

With Vrinda still unaware of the connection between her husband and Swati’s relationship, Sanjog’s arrival could further complicate the existing dynamics and introduce new conflicts.

Tu Hi Re Dil Mein airs every day at 7 PM on Zee TV.

Also Read: Abrar Qazi on Sanjay’s dilemma in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein; says, “People are quick to blame the man”

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