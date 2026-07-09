Zee TV’s Tu Hi Re Dil Mein, which premiered on June 15, is set to see a major turning point in the story with an upcoming wedding track.

Abrar Qazi on Sanjay’s dilemma in Tu Hi Re Dil Mein; says, “People are quick to blame the man”

In the upcoming episodes, Sanjay, played by Abrar Qazi, finds himself at a crossroads. Though he is in love with Swati, played by Simran Rawal, and is set to marry her, an unexpected turn of events leads him to marry Vrinda, played by Priyanshi Yadav, instead.

Speaking about the track, Qazi said, “The upcoming track of Tu Hi Re Dil Mein is going to be one of the most emotional and unpredictable phases of the story. Sanjay is engaged to Swati and is all set to marry her, but destiny has completely different plans. Through a series of unexpected circumstances, he ends up getting married to Vrinda. When people see a situation where a man is connected to two women, it’s very easy to blame the man and assume he is at fault. But I think this story beautifully shows that life isn’t always black and white. Sometimes situations are beyond anyone’s control, and this is one of those moments. I genuinely feel for Sanjay, Vrinda, and Swati because none of them wanted things to happen this way. They’re all victims of circumstances in their own way, and I hope the audience looks at the situation from every character’s perspective rather than judging just one person.”

He added, “What makes this track even more interesting is what happens after this unexpected marriage. There are so many emotional confrontations, difficult decisions, and surprising twists waiting for the viewers. It will be fascinating to see how Swati reacts when the truth comes out and how the relationships between all three characters evolve. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing Sanjay because he is someone who constantly finds himself caught between emotions, responsibilities, and destiny. As an actor, these emotionally intense scenes are always exciting to perform, and I think the audience will connect with the emotional depth of the upcoming episodes. There are a lot of surprises in store, and I can’t wait for everyone to witness how this journey unfolds.”

With Sanjay returning home as Vrinda’s husband, the coming episodes are expected to bring further confrontations between Sanjay, Swati and Vrinda as their equations continue to evolve.

Tu Hi Re Dil Mein airs every day at 7 p.m. on Zee TV.

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