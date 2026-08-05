Days after grabbing attention with a viral behind-the-scenes reel from the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared another update from the film. On August 5, the actor announced that his co-star Boman Irani has completed shooting for the much-awaited sequel. Sharing a video montage from the wrap celebration on social media, Anupam penned a heartfelt note praising his longtime friend and co-star.

Boman Irani wraps Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, Anupam Kher shares emotional note: “It’s always a privilege to share the frame with you”

It’s a wrap for Boman Irani!

In his post, Anupam reflected on both Boman's on-screen persona and their off-screen friendship: "Last night was the film wrap for my dear friend, Boman Irani, on Khosla Ka Ghosla 2."

Describing Boman as one of the most generous people he knows, Anupam wrote: "What can one possibly say about a man who seems to have it all? Talent, humility, generosity, wit, and a heart that is always larger than life."

He also pointed out the contrast between Boman's character in the film and his real-life personality. He added, "In the film, he is the intimidating, ruthless and unforgettable Khurana Saab. In real life, he is one of the warmest, kindest and most generous friends one could ask for."

Anupam went on to praise Boman's dedication to his craft, saying, "Working with Boman is always a joyous ride. His understanding of cinema, his preparation, his attention to detail and his ability to make every scene richer are simply extraordinary."

He added that their conversations between takes, whether about films, life or even games of chess, made the experience even more memorable. Teasing fans about the sequel, Anupam wrote: "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is bigger in every way. The scale is bigger, the emotions are bigger, the stakes are higher… and yes, so is Khurana Saab!"

He concluded the note by thanking Boman for his friendship and jokingly saying he looks forward to meeting him again on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is the sequel to the 2006 cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla. The film brings back several members of the original cast, including Anupam Kher, who reprises his role as Kamal Kishore Khosla, along with Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas and Kiran Juneja.

The film is currently slated to release in cinemas on August 28, 2026. However, an official update regarding its release date is awaited. Reports and industry speculation have suggested that the release could be rescheduled due to the crowded box office calendar, though the makers have not announced any postponement.

Also Read: Divya Khossla joins Khosla Ka Ghosla 2; sequel brings back original cast with new faces

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