Anupam Kher meets David O. Russell in Los Angeles, recalls their Silver Linings Playbook collaboration and says he hopes to work with him again.

Anupam Kher meets David O. Russell in Los Angeles: “I look forward to working with you again and again”

Actor Anupam Kher recently met filmmaker David O. Russell in Los Angeles during his visit to the Greater Los Angeles area for his live musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane. Kher, who previously worked with Russell on the Oscar-winning film Silver Linings Playbook, shared a note about their reunion and expressed his desire to collaborate with the filmmaker again.

Anupam Kher meets David O. Russell in Los Angeles: “I look forward to working with you again and again”

On September 15, Kher took to Instagram to share a picture from his meeting with Russell. The actor revealed that they spent time together over lunch and discussed several subjects, including spirituality, life and cinema. He also mentioned Russell's upcoming film Madden.

Anupam Kher recalls meeting David O. Russell

Sharing his note addressed to the filmmaker, Kher wrote, “Dearest David O. Russell, It was so wonderful meeting you in Los Angeles. Thank you for the delicious lunch, for our beautiful conversations about Shiva, life, cinema and your latest film #Madden, and for welcoming me into your home. What a beautiful house!! And what extraordinary energy it has!”

Kher also reflected on the impact of his conversations with Russell, describing their meetings as an experience that leaves him feeling inspired. “Meeting you is always rejuvenating. I come away feeling more hopeful about life, more excited about cinema, and more inspired to work,” he wrote.

The actor and filmmaker previously collaborated on Silver Linings Playbook, Russell's 2012 romantic comedy-drama starring Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro. Kher played Dr Cliff Patel in the film.

Kher expresses desire to collaborate again

Kher went on to recall his experience of working with Russell on the film and said the collaboration remains special to him. “Working with you in #SilverLiningPlaybook was truly a great experience for me! An experience that I will always treasure. I look forward to working with you again and again and again!” Kher wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher in Los Angeles for Jaane Pehchaane Anjane

Kher's meeting with Russell comes during his Los Angeles visit for his live musical play Jaane Pehchaane Anjane. The multilingual production, performed in Hindi, Punjabi and English, stars Kher alongside Swaroop Sampat. Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, the musical play features music by Anu Malik. The production was staged on September 13 at the Cook Auditorium in Anaheim in the Greater Los Angeles area.

Also Read: Divyenndu reveals his Instagram and Twitter accounts were created by Shraddha Kapoor and Anupam Kher

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