Rakul Preet Singh on the importance of Surpanakha in Ramayana, “There was just so much to explore with this role”

Rakul Preet Singh has chosen characters that allow her to step outside the conventional mould, embracing roles that challenge her as an actor and offer something new to audiences. From playing a condom tester in Chhatriwali, playing Ayesha in De De Pyaar De franchise to portraying a medical professional navigating gender biases in Doctor G, the actor has built a diverse body of work across genres. Her latest choice, however, takes her into the world of Indian mythology as she portrays Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana.

Rakul Preet Singh on the importance of Surpanakha in Ramayana, “There was just so much to explore with this role”

As her recent conversation with Brides Today magazine turned towards her favourite role, Rakul treated the question almost like a trick question. “I can’t pick one!” she attempted to evade. “It’s been a long journey. Every film is special and teaches you something.”

Having spent nearly two decades in cinema, Rakul has never limited herself to one particular genre or character type. Her willingness to experiment is once again evident with her decision to take on the role of Shurpanakha, a character whose story is often remembered through a single pivotal incident in the epic.

“There’s not much we know about her, even though she triggered the incidents that finally led to the war,” she shared. “There was just so much to explore with this role.”

For Rakul, the appeal lies in the opportunity to explore a character beyond her familiar perception and discover the layers that make her story compelling. Her choice of Shurpanakha also falls in line with the actor’s inclination towards characters that challenge expectations and allow her to explore unfamiliar territory.

With Ramayana, Rakul once again finds herself taking on a character vastly different from her previous roles, adding yet another unconventional chapter to her journey as an actor.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh on exploring horror and period films; says, “I would like to experiment with different genres”

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