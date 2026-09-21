Anupam Kher honoured by State of Ohio for four-decade journey in cinema: “I accept it with immense pride and humility”

Anupam Kher has been honoured by the State of Ohio with a special proclamation recognising his more than four-decade journey in cinema. The honour also acknowledges the live stage performance of Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane in Columbus.

Anupam Kher honoured by State of Ohio for four-decade journey in cinema: “I accept it with immense pride and humility”

Anupam shared the news with his followers on Instagram, posting a picture of himself holding the proclamation. In his post, the actor expressed his gratitude to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel for the recognition. He said he accepted the honour with “immense pride and humility.”

Sharing details about the recognition, Anupam wrote in his caption: “DEEPLY HONOURED AND HUMBLED! It is an extraordinary feeling to receive this special proclamation from the State of Ohio, recognising my journey of more than four decades in cinema and our live stage performance of “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane” in Columbus.”

He further thanked the state officials for the honour, writing: “My heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Governor of Ohio, Mr. Mike DeWine, and Lieutenant Governor Mr. Jim Tressel, for this wonderful honour. I accept it with immense pride and humility!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The actor also dedicated the recognition to the Indian film industry as well as the team behind his stage performance. He wrote: “Not only for myself, but also with gratitude to the Indian film industry, which has given me my identity, and to the brilliant cast and crew of #JaanePehchaaneAnjane, whose passion and dedication make every performance so special.”

Anupam concluded his post by reflecting on the significance of being recognised away from India. He wrote: “To be welcomed and recognised in this manner, so far away from home, is deeply moving. Thank you, Ohio, for this unforgettable honour. Jai Hind!”

Anupam made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1984 drama Saaransh. Over the years, he has appeared in several films, including Karma, Tezaab, Chaalbaaz, Vijay, Ram Lakhan, Daddy, Saudagar, Dil, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Special 26, Uunchai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among others.

He was last seen in Tanvi The Great, which follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi decides to pursue his dream by joining the army.

Also Read : Anupam Kher meets David O. Russell in Los Angeles: “I look forward to working with you again and again”

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