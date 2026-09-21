Vedika Pinto marked one year of Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi by looking back at her experience of playing Rinku in the film. The actor shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the making of the film on social media and reflected on what the project meant to her.

Vedika Pinto marks one year of Nishaanchi; says she’ll be “forever indebted” to Anurag Kashyap for Rinku

Taking to Instagram, Vedika recalled the film’s release and the experience of bringing Rinku to the screen. She described the making of Nishaanchi as an important learning experience and expressed her gratitude to Kashyap for giving her the character.

“One year ago today, we shared Nishaanchi with the world. A film made with immense love, sincerity, and a collective effort to do something a little hatke. Nishaanchi isn’t just a film to me. The making of it was a masterclass in cinema and in life, and I’ll forever be indebted to you @anuragkashyap10 for giving me Rinku. God knows what she gave me,” she wrote.

Vedika also thanked audiences who watched the film and connected with Rinku. She said it was meaningful to see the character find a place with viewers while encouraging those who had not seen the film to give it a watch.

“To everyone who’s watched our film, thank you. It warms my heart to know that our film and Rinku have found their way to you. And for those of you who haven’t; do check it out, when you have the time and the desire to be transported to another world; raw, desi, and kuch zyaada hi filmy,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Pinto (@vedikapinto)

Vedika Pinto’s journey from Operation Romeo to Nishaanchi

Nishaanchi marked another significant project in Vedika’s acting journey after her work in films such as Operation Romeo and Gumraah. Her role as Rinku gave her an opportunity to collaborate with Kashyap and explore a different character.

The anniversary post comes as Vedika is also receiving attention for her performance as Sudha in Musafir Cafe. Rather than looking back at Nishaanchi only as an earlier project, her post highlights the personal significance the film and Rinku continue to hold for her.

With her latest projects, Vedika has continued to take on different characters across genres. Her note on the first anniversary of Nishaanchi offers a glimpse into the experience she associates with the film and her gratitude towards the team behind it.

Also Read: Vedika Pinto opens up about Musafir Cafe’s success: “I have been loving the kind of response it has been generating”

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