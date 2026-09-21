The actor shares BTS images and a character brief for his role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s segment from this recently released anthology.

Following the release of Lust Stories 3 on OTT, the character of Hemant essayed by Vijay Varma —affectionately nicknamed Hemu by Konkana’s character in this anthology—has become one of the more talked-about parts of the anthology. Positioned as a lighter, more relatable figure amid the series’ intense narratives, audiences have appreciated Hemant for his understated, naturalistic approach that has resonated with them.

Vijay Varma introduces ‘Hemant (Hemu)’ with BTS post as Lust Stories 3 segment finds fans

Adding to the conversation, Vijay took to Instagram to share a set of behind-the-scenes images from the making of Lust Stories 3, using the post to formally introduce his character. He captioned the carousel, “Meet Hemant (Hemu). Loves puran poli and Marathi rap.”

He further outlined Hemant’s quirks and preferences: “Likes whiskey and ghazals? Not a fan on adventure sports… Loves reels. More reels. Doesn’t watch K drama.” The details offer a snapshot of a modern, urban personality, grounding the character in everyday habits rather than grand gestures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)



A key draw of this segment has been the on-screen chemistry between Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte. Viewers have noted the natural equation between the two performers, who have collaborated previously and now reunite in this Vikramaditya Motwane-directed story. The segment also features Konkona Sen Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, adding depth to the narrative’s interpersonal dynamics.

For Vijay, Hemant marks another shift in tone from recent work. After portraying a hardened figure in the intense world of Matka King, the actor now appears as the easy-going, charming Hemant, underlining his ability to move across vastly different character types. With Lust Stories 3 now streaming, Hemant adds another distinct entry to Vijay Varma’s expanding filmography, as audiences continue to engage with the anthology’s multiple stories.

Also Read: Gurfateh Pirzada calls Kiran Rao “an absolute dream to work with” after Lust Stories 3 release: “I’m so glad she took this shot on and with me”

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