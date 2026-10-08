Filmmaker remembers the late veteran actor as a close friend and requests the media to refrain from seeking a statement as he grieves the loss.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has expressed his grief following the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The filmmaker, who shared a close friendship with the late actor, took to social media to request the media to give him some time as he comes to terms with the loss.

Anees Bazmee mourns Nana Patekar’s demise, asks media for ‘some time’: “I’m deeply saddened and still unable to process what has happened”

In a heartfelt note addressed to his media friends, Anees Bazmee said that he was not in a state of mind to speak about Nana Patekar’s demise or offer a statement at the moment. He also described the loss as deeply painful and requested privacy while he mourns the passing of his friend.

“To all my media friends, I’m really sorry, but I’m not in a condition to talk right now. I’m deeply saddened and still unable to process what has happened. Please give me some time. I genuinely don’t have the words or the state of mind to say anything at the moment. This is an unbearable loss and an unbearable pain for me and for all of us. I hope you understand,” he signed off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)



Anees’ note comes hours after Nana Patekar passed away in the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. The veteran actor and Padma Shri recipient reportedly suffered a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital after being found unresponsive.

According to the details shared following his demise, medical personnel attempted to revive the actor through CPR for around 45 minutes. However, he could not be revived and was declared dead at approximately 5:20 AM IST. His son, Malhar Patekar, subsequently confirmed the news.

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains are being transferred from Goa to Pune, where his last rites are scheduled to be performed at his farmhouse in Donje. The Maharashtra government has announced that the actor will be accorded a state funeral with full state honours.

Nana Patekar leaves behind a celebrated body of work across Hindi and Marathi cinema. His contribution to Indian cinema, along with his social welfare initiatives through the Naam Foundation, has also been widely recognised.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry, Anees Bazmee’s message reflects the personal grief surrounding the loss of a veteran actor and a close friend.

Also Read: Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held with full state honours, confirms Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

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