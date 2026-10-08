Veteran actor Nana Patekar will be accorded a funeral with full state honours in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said following the actor’s sudden demise on Thursday. Fadnavis also spoke to Nana’s son Malhar Patekar and assured the family of all possible support from the Maharashtra government.

Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held with full state honours, confirms Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis condoled Nana Patekar’s passing and informed Malhar that preparations were being made for the veteran actor’s funeral with full state honours.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister described Nana as a “very strong artist of Indian cinema” and said his death was a major loss to the state as well as the country.

Devendra Fadnavis remembers Nana Patekar as actor, patriot and social worker

Speaking about Nana Patekar’s contribution, Fadnavis recalled his work in films ranging from Krantiveer to Natsamrat, while also highlighting his work outside cinema.

“The sudden demise of Nana Patekar, a very strong artist of Indian cinema and a very good person, is a big loss,” Fadnavis said.

He noted that Nana’s films did more than entertain audiences, adding that the actor was also remembered as a patriot for his association with the military and his social initiatives.

Fadnavis highlighted Nana’s work with the Naam Foundation, particularly its efforts following drought in Maharashtra. He said Nana worked across several villages on water conservation initiatives and inspired people to participate in such efforts.

“He did a lot of good work for different components of society and his sudden demise today is a big shock for all of us,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis calls Nana Patekar a brother, guide and friend

The Maharashtra CM also spoke about his personal equation with Nana, describing the late actor as someone who was like a brother, guide and friend to him.

“Personally, I had very close relations with him. For me he was like a brother, like a guide, like a friend. His departure will definitely be missed by everyone,” Fadnavis said.

Paying his tribute, he added, “A patriot, a social worker and an actor passed away from us today. I pay my humble tribute to him.”

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar. He condoled the demise of Nana Patekar and assured the Patekar family of all possible support. CM also told Malhar that the Maharashtra government is preparing for a funeral with full state honours for Nana Patekar. — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar’s last rites and post-mortem

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital, the actor was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive condition and doctors attempted cardiac massage for around 45 minutes to an hour.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Goa CM Pramod Sawant recalls actor’s plans to expand social work in state; says, “This is a huge loss for the entire nation”

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