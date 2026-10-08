Pankaj Tripathi pays tribute to Nana Patekar: “For me, this feels like losing a Guru… this truly feels like the end of an era”

Pankaj Tripathi has reacted to the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering his Kaala co-star as not only an actor he admired but also a mentor who influenced his understanding of the craft. Tripathi shared that working with Patekar was a significant experience for him and that the actor’s guidance extended beyond acting.

Pankaj Tripathi pays tribute to Nana Patekar: “For me, this feels like losing a Guru… this truly feels like the end of an era”

Recalling his time with Nana Patekar, Tripathi spoke about the lessons he learnt while sharing screen space with him. He said that Patekar’s approach to acting and his advice on different aspects of life had a lasting impact on him.

“Nana ji’s passing is an incredibly painful loss for our entire fraternity it's a deeply personal loss for me. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Kaala, and that experience will always remain very special to me. He was not just a co-actor but someone who would guide me on the craft, life choices and the smallest nuances of acting. I learnt a lot just by watching him and listening to him. His guidance meant a great deal to me. For me, this feels like losing a Guru. His absence will always be felt, but his lessons and his extraordinary body of work will continue to inspire me and generations of actors to come.”

He added, “What made Nana ji truly extraordinary was his ability to disappear into a character while still leaving an indelible mark of his own. His contribution to Indian cinema goes far beyond the films he was part of; he has influenced the way actors look at their craft. This truly feels like the end of an era. Indian cinema has lost one of its most distinctive voices and finest performers. But artists like Nana ji never really leave us. They live on through their work, through the characters they created and through the generations of actors they continue to inspire. His legacy will remain eternal.”

Pankaj also reflected on what set Patekar apart as a performer. According to him, the actor had the ability to completely immerse himself in his characters while maintaining a distinctive presence on screen. He further noted that Patekar’s influence extended beyond his own filmography and shaped how generations of performers approached acting.

As tributes continue to come in, Tripathi’s words reflect the impact Nana Patekar had on fellow actors and the wider film fraternity. While his absence will be felt, his work and the characters he brought to the screen are expected to remain part of Indian cinema’s legacy.

Also Read : President Droupadi Murmu mourns Nana Patekar’s demise: “His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema”

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