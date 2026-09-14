Ananya Panday recently shared an unexpected celebrity moment from New York after posing with Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli at the US Open 2026. The actress attended the Women’s Final of the tennis tournament, where she was also spotted alongside several other familiar faces from the entertainment industry.

Ananya Panday shares photo with Belmont Cameli from US Open 2026

Belmont Cameli, who gained wider recognition after starring in the Prime Video romantic drama Off Campus, was also present at the event. Ananya later shared a picture with the actor on her Instagram Stories, drawing attention to their crossover moment.

In the photo, Ananya and Belmont can be seen posing together. Tagging the actor, she wrote, “belmontcameli (red heart emoji) Best.” Ananya also shared another picture from the tennis tournament and wrote, “Time of my life @usopen.” The actress is currently in New York and was among the celebrities who attended the US Open 2026.

For the event, Ananya opted for a black crop top paired with white trousers and a matching cap. Belmont, meanwhile, was dressed in a blue formal suit.

The actress has been in New York for more than just the tennis tournament. A few days earlier, she attended Prime Video’s Obsessed Retreat: Class of ’26 in the Bavarian Alps. The two-day event was held on September 7 and 8 and brought together actors and creators associated with the streaming platform’s young-adult projects from different parts of the world.

Ananya, who is known for films and projects including Call Me Bae, was among those attending the retreat. During the event, she was also photographed with Maxton Hall, The World Between Us actor Damian Hardung and Riverdale star Lili Reinhart.

Who is Belmont Cameli?

Belmont Cameli became familiar to a wider audience after playing Garrett Graham in Off Campus, a romantic drama series that premiered on Prime Video in May 2026. The 28-year-old actor’s character is based on Elle Kennedy’s bestselling book series.

Belmont also attended the US Open 2026 Women’s Final with his girlfriend Raina Morris.

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