Aditya Kripalani’s independent film Main Actor Nahin Hoon, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video India. The film, which travelled from the international festival circuit to theatres before making its digital debut, is now available to a wider audience.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Satarupa’s Main Actor Nahin Hoon now streaming on Prime Video

Written and directed by Aditya Kripalani, Main Actor Nahin Hoon premiered on Amazon Prime Video India on September 9, 2026. The film had earlier begun its theatrical journey in the UK in November 2025 before releasing in Indian cinemas on May 8, 2026.

Speaking about the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video, director Aditya Kripalani said, "It feels great because Prime has a very large subscriber base, so the film is being watched. Every 10 minutes or so, we are getting a message from someone — every half an hour, we are getting a message on Instagram or Facebook. So it feels very good to be in a time when people can reach out to you via social media while they are watching the film."

The film follows Mouni, played by Chitrangada Satarupa, a frustrated actor in Mumbai who connects with Adnan Baig, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a retired banker based in Frankfurt. What begins as an online acting exercise for a film audition gradually turns into a personal exchange between two strangers. As their interactions continue, both characters are pushed towards greater emotional openness.

The film was shot simultaneously in India and Germany, with Siddiqui and Satarupa performing together in real time through video calls despite being in different countries. The production was completed across 28 days, with Kripalani monitoring the feeds from Mumbai and Frankfurt.

Before its Indian theatrical release, Main Actor Nahin Hoon was screened at international festivals, beginning with its world premiere at Cinequest. The film has also received recognition for its performances and direction. Nawazuddin Siddiqui won Best Actor at the New York Indian Film Festival, while Chitrangada Satarupa received Best Actor (Female) and Aditya Kripalani won Best Director (Jury) at the DC South Asian Film Festival.

The film also marks another independent project for Siddiqui, who chose not to charge an acting fee for the film. Kripalani, an independent filmmaker, writer and producer, is known for films that explore themes including gender, violence, mental health and human relationships.

Main Actor Nahin Hoon is produced by Sweta Chhabria Kripalani, Aditya Kripalani and Faizuddin Siddiqui under Mumba Devi Motion Pictures and Side Hero Entertainment. The cast also includes Naveen Kasturia, Ayushi Gupta, Yasir Iftikhar Khan, Vibhawari Deshpande, Meenakshi Arundhati and Aarti Desai.

ReelN Ltd handles the film’s UK release, while Platoon One is its distributor in India. Main Actor Nahin Hoon is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video India.

Also Read : Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals why he took no fee for Main Actor Nahin Hoon, just like Manto

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