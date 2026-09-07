From retro-inspired silhouettes to contemporary Gen Z styling, these celebrity looks offer fresh ways to wear the timeless pattern.

Polka Dots are officially back! Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda, Vaani Kapoor, Pratibha Ranta, and Barkha Singh show us how to style the classic print

Polka dots are making a strong return to the fashion conversation, proving that the classic print can work well beyond its vintage associations. Once closely linked with retro silhouettes and old-school glamour, the pattern is now being styled in contemporary ways by Bollywood and Gen Z fashion favourites.

Polka Dots are officially back! Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda, Vaani Kapoor, Pratibha Ranta, and Barkha Singh show us how to style the classic print

From feminine co-ords and dramatic skirts to sheer silhouettes and unexpected pops of colour, celebrities are giving the timeless print their own interpretations. Here are five looks that offer different ways to embrace the polka-dot trend.

Ananya Panday – Sheer, Statement and Editorial

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Ananya Panday opts for a more fashion-forward interpretation of the trend. Her sheer black silhouette features oversized polka dots and dramatic proportions, giving the classic print an editorial quality. A gold chain detail adds another dimension to the outfit, taking it beyond a conventional printed ensemble.

Aneet Padda – A Gen Z Spin on Polka Dots

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Aneet Padda moves away from the print’s traditional styling with a contemporary outfit that gives polka dots a distinctly youthful edge. Her playful silhouette is paired with black leggings, creating an unexpected combination. The standout detail comes in the form of striking red heels, which introduce a bright contrast to the otherwise monochrome look.

Vaani Kapoor – Taking Polka Dots After Dark

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Vaani Kapoor gives the print a more glamorous interpretation with a look suited to an evening outing. Sheer detailing adds a contemporary and sensual element to the otherwise classic pattern, while the figure-skimming silhouette keeps the outfit sleek. Paired with strappy heels, the look demonstrates how polka dots can move easily from daytime dressing to after-dark fashion.

Pratibha Ranta – Retro Charm meets Modern Styling

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Pratibha Ranta brings together vintage influences and contemporary details with an asymmetrical polka-dot skirt. The uneven hemline gives the classic pattern a playful update, while a fitted top balances the silhouette. Her voluminous blowout further leans into the retro aesthetic, resulting in a look that combines old-school references with a more modern finish.

Barkha Singh – A Sweet Take on the Classic Print

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Barkha Singh brings out the playful and feminine side of polka dots with a black-and-white look. Her fitted polka-dot crop top is paired with a dramatic, flowy skirt, creating a defined silhouette while keeping the overall outfit classic. The bow detailing adds a softer element to the look, making it an option for those who prefer a more romantic take on the trend.

With celebrities experimenting with silhouettes, proportions and styling details, polka dots are proving that a classic print can be reinvented for different fashion sensibilities. Whether styled with retro elements or given a contemporary twist, the pattern is once again finding its place in modern wardrobes.

Also Read: Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!

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