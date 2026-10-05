Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan, who came on the show to promote Udta Teer, also celebrated the megastar's birthday month with a special request.

A musical tribute turned into a trip down memory lane on Sony Entertainment Television's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan visited the show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, to promote their upcoming film Udta Teer, and the episode produced a nostalgic moment for the host.

KBC 18: Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting Deewaar and Kabhi Kabhie back to back after Ayushmann Khurrana pays soulful tribute

In keeping with the birthday month celebrations on the show, Ayushmann sang the iconic title track ‘Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein’ as a heartfelt tribute. The performance took Bachchan back to the period when the film was made, and he responded with a long reminiscence. He said, "Bohot khoob Ayushmann ji aur ek baar ek jordaar taaliyan inke liye. Thank you, bohot saari purani yaadein taaza kardi aapne. Yeh gaana humari film Kabhi Kabhie ka hain aur yeh Yash Chopraji ki film hain. Humme yaad hain ki yeh film Kashmir mein shoot hui thi aur Ayushmann ji badi ajeeb baat hain ki jab hum Kabhi Kabhie shoot kar rahe the, saath hi saath hum aur ek film shoot kar rahe the Yashji ki jiska naam tha Deewaar (Very good, Ayushmann ji, and once again, a big round of applause for him. Thank you, you have brought back so many old memories. This song is from our film Kabhi Kabhie, and this is a Yash Chopra ji film. I remember that this film was shot in Kashmir, and Ayushmann ji, the strange thing is that when we were shooting Kabhi Kabhie, at the same time, we were also shooting another film by Yash ji called Deewaar).”

He added, “Vahi keh rahe hain ki badi ajeeb baat hain Ayushmann ji aur yakeen nahin hota hain ki Yashji jo the ek romantic kisam ke director the aur unki har film romance ke liye jaani jaati thi, aur achanak voh Deewaar jaisi film bana rahe the voh bhi viprit iss film se. Humein yaad hai Deewaar ke shooting ke just do din baad Kabhi Kabhie ki shooting shuru ho gayi aur kaise Yashji ne parivartan kiya apne aap ko aur samah ko kaise badla, voh greatness thi Yashji ki (What I am saying is that it is a very strange thing, Ayushmann ji, and it is hard to believe that Yash ji, who was a romantic kind of director and whose every film was known for romance, suddenly made a film like Deewaar, which was completely opposite to this film. I remember that just two days after the shooting of Deewaar, the shooting of Kabhi Kabhie began, and how Yash ji transformed himself and how he changed the atmosphere, that was the greatness of Yash ji)."

Also, Bachchan thanked Ayushmann once again for the soulful musical tribute. Ayushmann and Sara then marked the occasion by celebrating the megastar in his birthday month. The duo requested him to deliver some of his iconic dialogues across a range of emotions, a segment that highlighted his versatility and legacy as an actor.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals he struggles to find time for sleep amid Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot: “I struggle to fine the time…I must run to the bed”

More Pages: Deewar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.