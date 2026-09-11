Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Original movie Don’t Be Shy, a young adult romantic comedy centred on friendship, first love, heartbreak and the complications of navigating life in the early years of adulthood. The film features newcomers Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal in the lead roles, alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal parts.

Don’t Be Shy Trailer: First Love, old friendships and messy choices take centre stage in Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s production

The trailer introduces Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, played by Aarushi Bajaj, as a young woman whose carefully planned life takes an unexpected turn. As she attempts to regain control of her life, Shy finds herself navigating complicated feelings involving Mayank, played by Piyush Khati, and her estranged childhood friend Dhruv, portrayed by Ansh Duggal.

The arrival of Tara, played by Bianca Arora, adds another layer to Shy’s increasingly complicated circumstances. What begins as an attempt to put things back in order gradually turns into a series of unexpected situations, new relationships and difficult choices, setting up the film’s romantic-comedy premise.

Talking about the film, writer and director Sreeti Mukerji said, “Don’t Be Shy came from a place of missing the movies I watched growing up—movies I still return to when I want to feel safe, comforted, and entertained. This is my tribute to that time in our lives, when we’re on the brink of adulthood but still young in so many ways. It’s about that feeling of being reminded that, no matter how weird or wild life gets, we can always find our way back home to ourselves. I’m extremely grateful to Alia and Shaheen for trusting me to write this story and helping me build it. Of course, none of it would have been possible without Prime Video, who believed in this story and in me to bring it to life, and the incredible cast of Aarushi, Ansh, Bianca, and Piyush, who took the words on paper and turned them into living, breathing, beautiful characters. I can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet the gang on September 25!”

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Aarushi Bajaj said, “Playing a character so different from who I am was both challenging and exciting, and stepping into Shy’s shoes pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way. Playing the role of Shy also came with a sense of responsibility—I wanted to give her everything I had and do justice to her journey. I can’t wait for audiences to finally meet her and experience the world through her eyes.”

Bianca Arora added, “My character has a very different way of looking at things, and that’s what made this role so much fun for me. Tara almost felt like she gave me permission to be my most expressive self on camera, and I found a lot of joy in discovering that side of her and myself. After everything we’ve put into Don’t Be Shy, I’m beyond excited for audiences to finally watch it.”

For Ansh Duggal, the project marks his first film. He said, “There’s something surreal about knowing that my very first film is about to be watched by audiences around the world. I’m nervous, excited, and just incredibly grateful to be starting this journey with Don’t Be Shy. It’s a feeling I don’t think I’ll ever forget.”

Piyush Khati said, “Mayank is a character with so many layers, and getting into his shoes was both a challenge and a really fun exercise. I found little parts of myself in him that surprised me along the way. And what makes this film even more special is the journey we’ve had as a group, from being four newcomers figuring things out together to now seeing our film ready for the world to experience.”

Written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji, the film is produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions, Don’t Be Shy will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Don’t Be Shy trailer launch: Shaheen Bhatt used to ‘RAGEBAIT’ 4-year-old Alia Bhatt: “She said I wasn’t really my parents’ child; I came FREE with Parle-G!”

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