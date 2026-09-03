Amitabh Bachchan reveals Saif Ali Khan’s family connection with him on KBC, Kareena Kapoor is the link: “Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Kapoor’s son, Nikhil Nanda, is married to my daughter, Shweta Bachchan”

The Hindi film industry is known for its interconnected film families, with several prominent surnames sharing both professional and personal ties. From the Kapoors and Bachchans to the Salim Khan, Allu, Konidela, Akkineni and Daggubati families, relationships between members of different film clans have often brought them closer. A similar connection between Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan came to light during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Amitabh Bachchan reveals Saif Ali Khan’s family connection with him on KBC, Kareena Kapoor is the link: “Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Kapoor’s son, Nikhil Nanda, is married to my daughter, Shweta Bachchan”

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar appeared together on the popular quiz show to promote their upcoming crime thriller Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. During the episode, host Amitabh Bachchan revealed a family connection between himself and Saif, leaving both actors surprised.

Amitabh Bachchan explains his connection with Saif Ali Khan

While speaking to Saif, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Many people don’t know this, but he is related to me.” Saif appeared surprised and responded, “Me?” Akshay Kumar was also taken aback by the revelation.

Explaining the connection, Amitabh said, “Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Kapoor’s son, Nikhil Nanda, is married to my daughter, Shweta Bachchan.”

The connection stems from Saif’s marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, and Randhir is Raj Kapoor’s son. This makes Kareena and Nikhil Nanda first cousins, linking Saif’s family with the Kapoor family through marriage and, consequently, creating a connection with the Bachchan family.

Amitabh then added a humorous question, saying, “So, now I want to know, how should I address Kareena? What will Kareena call me?” Saif responded with a witty remark: “Thank god that’s not a question (on KBC screen),” leaving Amitabh and Akshay laughing.

Amitabh and Kareena have previously worked together in films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Dev (2004) and Satyagraha (2013). He has also shared the screen with Saif in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007) and Aarakshan (2011).

About Haiwaan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Rajpal Yadav, Sharib Hashmi, Rajesh Sharma, Pahal Chaudhary and Manoj Joshi in key roles. The film is a remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam film Oppam, which starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

The upcoming crime thriller features music by Pritam, cinematography by Divakar Mani, production design by Sabu Cyril and editing by Aiyappan Nair MS. Haiwaan is scheduled to release worldwide on Friday, September 11.

Also Read : Adnan Sami shares WILD Amitabh Bachchan studio story: “We got bedsheets, kept the speakers on and recorded him live…this was NEVER done before”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.