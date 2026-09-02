Bhuvan Bam had to overcome an unexpected challenge while preparing to play revolutionary Rash Behari Bose in Prime Video’s upcoming period drama The Revolutionaries. While the actor was required to embody the historical figure and participate in action sequences, learning to ride a horse proved to be a particularly difficult experience.

Bhuvan Bam recalls terrifying horse-riding experience for The Revolutionaries: “The horse took me away without my permission!”

Bhuvan recalled that his first horse-riding lesson at Juhu Beach took an unexpected turn when the horse he was riding suddenly ran away. The incident left him shaken and subsequently made him hesitant about getting back on a horse for the series.

He shared, "So they told me to learn horse riding. It was a horse, that’s used for wedding functions, and they took me to Juhu Beach for training. So basically, what happened was that the caretaker was on a phone call and the horse simply ran off with me. That was my first day of horse-riding lessons. If I had fallen from there, I would probably still be bedridden today. I was literally hanging from the horse, and I was shivering for the next three days. The incident reached Sir (Nikkhil Advani) and he took stock of the situation, and I opened up to him and told him that ‘Sir, the horse took me away without my permission! Its leg was stuck in some plastic, and it just kept running with me!’

He further added, “The horse-riding scene hadn’t come up yet and every day, I would wake up thinking, ‘Today I’ll tell Sir. Today I’ll finally gather the courage and tell him that I can’t do horse riding.’ Then there was a day when one scene went really well and sir was extremely happy. I thought, ‘Today he is in a good mood,’ so I went to him and said, ‘Sir, can I tell you something? Please don’t make me ride the horse. Every day I’m haunted by the thought that the horse might take me away again.’”

However, the production eventually found a solution for an action sequence involving Rash Behari Bose and General Dyer, played by Jason Shah. Rather than having Bhuvan perform the horseback portion himself, the actor suggested switching the vehicles used by the two characters.

“Let’s switch,” said Bhuvan. “By then, I had spoken to Dyer enough to know that he was a kick-ass horse rider. They had given him the bike and given me the horse. So I said, ‘Sir, let’s switch.’ He was such a good horse rider that, at times, the horse was actually overtaking the bike. And then we did it, and it was so swift!”

The Revolutionaries is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle. Created and directed for series by Nikkhil Advani, the period drama is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment.

The series is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. The ensemble cast includes Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles, alongside Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key parts.

The Revolutionaries will premiere on Prime Video on September 11.

Also Read: The Revolutionaries: T-Series releases ‘Jai Durga’ devotional anthem ahead of Prime Video series premiere

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