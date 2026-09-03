Taapsee revealed that she had rejected several action and investigation films because she felt the industry was limiting her to a particular image.

Taapsee Pannu had often been associated with intense performances and hard-hitting stories, but the actor said she wanted to explore lighter genres, particularly romantic comedies. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Taapsee said she had been waiting for filmmakers to look beyond the strong, intense characters she had frequently been offered.

Taapsee Pannu wanted to do a rom-com after intense roles; says, “There’s a certain creative bankruptcy”

While discussing her filmography ahead of Gandhari, Taapsee said she would love to take up a fun romantic comedy. “Please tell people, have mercy, give me something light. I would love to see you in a rom-com. I would love to do it too.”

The actor said the industry often became comfortable associating actors with a particular genre after they found success in it. “There’s a certain kind of creative imagination that our industry is not that good with,” she said. “When we see a certain actor good with a certain kind of roles and genres and worlds, we just want to play safe and keep casting that actor in the same world.”

Taapsee revealed that she had rejected several investigation dramas and action films after Baby and Naam Shabana because she did not want to repeat similar roles. “I can't begin to tell you the number of films I have turned down — investigation films that I have turned down, like a lot. Action films that I turned down after Naam Shabana and Baby until now,” she added. “Because it just felt like there’s a creative bankruptcy where you can’t imagine a person — if you're calling someone a good actor, not me, if anybody, a good actor — then please put the faith in that person to be able to perform range.”

She also said her filmography did not necessarily reflect her capabilities. “It’s not my fault if I am only offered 10 intense films,” she said. “I will choose the best out of it and present that, but it will still be a strong woman, intense film because that's the only genre that people have started imagining me [in].”

Taapsee cited Manmarziyaan as an example of her ability to carry a romantic story. “If today someone goes out to pitch a love story with me, people can't imagine it. They don't want to greenlight it because they feel like, ‘Taapsee in a love story? It's very difficult to imagine.’ I don't understand,” she asserted.

She also spoke about her experience with comedy in Khel Khel Mein. “I literally did Khel Khel Mein for me to have fun,” she revealed. “I knew there were seven of us on the table. I just get to have some fun is why I did that film.”

Taapsee credited director Mudassar Aziz for trusting her with comedy and said filmmakers needed to give her more opportunities to explore different genres.

Meanwhile, Gandhari, directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, featured Taapsee as Bani, a mother whose daughter was abducted. The film also starred Ishwak Singh, Jatin Sarna, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam. Gandhari premiered on Netflix on September 3.

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