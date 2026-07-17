The Knockouts entered their most unforgiving phase yet on the latest episode of Alliance, with every loss now carrying the risk of sending an ally to the “To Be Deleted” list. As alliances were forced to confront difficult decisions, the growing cracks within the Warriors emerged as the defining story of the episode.

Alliance: Kushal Tandon calls out Arsalan Goni over ‘man-ness’ remark during heated clash

The opening Knockout saw the Legends defeat the Warriors, leaving the alliance to answer for its performance. A discussion over accountability soon turned into a heated exchange between Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni. Calling out Arsalan for not standing by the principles he had set for the alliance, Kushal said, “Arslan apne rules pe raho na yaar, khud rules banaye aur ab khud peeche hatt rahe ho.” As Arsalan denied ever making those rules, Kushal continued, “Khud hi banaye hai, khud hi bola tha, ‘onus lo, be a man.’ Ab pata nahi woh man-ness kahan hai teri.”

Refusing to take the blame alone, Arsalan asserted, “Maine akela nahin hara hoon, Warriors haari hai,” before reminding Kushal of his own contribution to the game. The exchange grew more personal as Arsalan claimed, “Kyunki kuch kiya nahi, tere ko Ace bhi banne de raha tha maine,” to which Kushal shot back, “Tu kaun banne dega Ace bhai? Tu kaun hota hai Ace banane wala?” Both refused to back down, turning the discussion into one of the episode’s most heated moments.

The tension carried into the nomination discussion, where Rivva offered to put herself on the line despite Kushal disagreeing with the decision. Arsalan then proposed that either he or Rivva would self-nominate, but stepped back after the rest of the alliance urged him not to. Frustrated by the situation, Rivva said, “Nobody is telling me shit, I am disheartened with this rubbish, agar main kuch bolti hoon toh I own it. Main unki bahut izzat karti hoon as a person, he’s been really good to me and very respectful,” before adding her own name to the “To Be Deleted” list.

The Knockouts continued to reshape the game as the Legends defeated the Hunters in the second face-off, prompting Armaan Khera to self-nominate for the Hunters. The final Knockout saw the Kings defeat the Legends to earn the title of Alliance of the Week, securing Vriddhi’s safety. With no consensus among the Legends on who should be nominated, Ace Mini Mathur exercised her deciding vote and nominated Seema Sajdeh.

The episode also paused for an emotional moment, as Mini reflected on Nikhil Chinapa’s journey in the game, saying, “He has a little daughter, and obviously you will understand that my daddy is always strongest so he has to show her daddy is strongest,” as she struggled with the possibility of seeing him in danger.

By the end of the Knockouts, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa, Payal Gaming, Rivva Kishan and Armaan Khera found themselves on the “To Be Deleted” list. As the Alliance of the Week, the Kings must now decide who among them will challenge standing Ace Mini Mathur.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is streaming daily at 12 noon on Prime Video. Following the latest reshuffle, the Kings comprise Daisy Shah, Aly Goni, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie, the Hunters include Sohail Khan, Ruhee Dosani, Armaan Khera and Zaid Darbar, the Warriors consist of Kushal Tandon, Rivva Kishan, Arsalan Goni and Niti Taylor, while Payal Gaming, Seema Sajdeh, Nikhil Chinapa and Delbar Arya form the Legends, with Mini Mathur continuing as the Ace of the headquarters.

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