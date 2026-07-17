Kanwar Dhillon on his new look for Udne Ki Aasha after seven-year leap: “I finally cut my hair after 2.5 years”

Star Plus' popular family drama Udne Ki Aasha is gearing up for a major turning point as the show introduces a seven-year leap, bringing a fresh emotional chapter to the lives of Sachin and Sailee. The upcoming storyline promises a blend of love, hope, heartbreak, and unexpected twists as the couple unknowingly remains separated from their son, who is alive and growing up away from them.

Kanwar Dhillon on his new look for Udne Ki Aasha after seven-year leap: “I finally cut my hair after 2.5 years”

Believing they have lost him forever, Sachin and Sailee begin a new phase of life with their daughter, Poorna, while continuing to carry the emotional burden of their past. As fate slowly sets the stage for new revelations and reunions, viewers can expect an engaging narrative filled with heartfelt moments and family emotions.

Along with the story's transformation, actor Kanwar Dhillon, who portrays Sachin, will also be seen sporting a refreshed appearance. For the show's leap, the actor has made a noticeable change by cutting his hair for the first time in two and a half years, giving his character a subtle makeover that reflects the passage of time.

Speaking about the new phase of the show, Kanwar Dhillon said, "For the last 2.5 years, audiences have loved and lived this journey with Sachin and Sailee. They've become emotionally invested in these characters, and now they're genuinely excited to discover what destiny has in store for them. Everyone is eager to see what Sachin and Sailee's children will be like, how their lives will unfold, and what this new chapter brings. The story after the leap has been written beautifully, with a lot of heart and emotion. I've also undergone a subtle look change for the leap. In fact, after 2.5 years, I finally cut my hair for the character."

The show's new chapter premieres tonight at 8:30 pm on Star Plus and will also be available to stream anytime on JioHotstar.

Also Read : Star Plus announces ‘Deshmukh Mahasangam’; Udne Ki Aasha and Mr. and Mrs. Parshuram to collide in special episode

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