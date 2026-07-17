Paresh Rawal talks about Salman Khan’s generosity: “If you ever suffer a loss because of him, he will make sure you gain twice as much”

Actor Paresh Rawal, who has worked with Salman Khan in films such as Ready and Tiger Zinda Hai, recently spoke about his experience of working with the actor. Rawal described him as punctual, friendly and generous towards his co-stars and crew.

Paresh Rawal talks about Salman Khan’s generosity: “If you ever suffer a loss because of him, he will make sure you gain twice as much”

Rawal’s remarks come amid ongoing conversations around Khan’s work ethic, with several of his co-stars over the years having spoken about his discipline and approach on set. Speaking about the ease of working with Khan, Rawal dismissed the perception that the actor is difficult to work with on set. He said Khan has never delayed or cancelled a shoot involving him and credited him with looking out for the people around him, even when it comes to compensating them for any losses incurred because of him.

Rawal said, “Salman has never cancelled my shoot. And even if you ever suffer a loss because of Salman, he will make sure you gain twice as much. I’ve never had any friction with him. He has never come late for my shoots. We’ve worked together in Ready and Tiger Zinda Hai. He’s a very friendly person and a great guy.”

Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, which promises a portrayal of bravery, sacrifice and resilience set against the backdrop of the nation. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role. The film is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal calls Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 crores legal notice over exit from Hera Pheri 3 “an emotional reaction”: “How could he say no to me?”

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