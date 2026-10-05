Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah was among the films that generated considerable interest when it was announced in 2019. The project was set to feature Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in the lead roles, marking Bhansali’s collaboration with both actors. However, the film was eventually shelved after Salman Khan reportedly opted out of the project shortly before the shoot was scheduled to begin.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt planning to revive Inshallah after Love And War: REPORT

Bhansali subsequently moved ahead with Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt. The film went on to receive critical recognition, with Alia winning the National Award for Best Actress for her performance. The filmmaker and actress are now collaborating once again on Love And War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

According to a report in Mid-day, Bhansali and Alia may reunite for Inshallah once Love And War is released. However, the report suggests that the project is not being considered as a continuation of the exact version announced in 2019. While the basic storyline is expected to remain intact, the material is reportedly being reworked, with the makers planning to bring a fresh approach to the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Name Linked to Inshallah

Earlier this year, there was speculation that Shah Rukh Khan could potentially take over the male lead in Inshallah. However, according to the source quoted in the report, no casting decisions have been finalised yet, as Bhansali is expected to lock the script first.

The source said, “No casting gets locked on a Bhansali film without the script being finalised. Salman is occupied with Raj-DK’s film while Shah Rukh hasn’t decided his next after King. It’s also possible that the story will seek a younger actor.”

This leaves the casting of Inshallah open-ended, with the final decision reportedly depending on the direction of the reworked script. Whether Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan or a younger actor eventually joins Alia remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Love And War brings together Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The makers recently unveiled the character posters featuring the three actors. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release this year, is now slated to arrive in theatres on January 21, 2026.

Also Read : SCOOP: Love & War theatrical rights sold for Rs. 300 crores; Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, & Vicky Kaushal starrer sets records

More Pages: Inshallah Box Office Collection

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