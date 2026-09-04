Akshay had previously remembered Asrani ahead of Bhooth Bangla, calling their collaborations a learning experience and describing the film as a tribute to the legendary actor.

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani after seeing his last shot in Haiwaan: “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend”

Akshay Kumar has once again remembered late veteran actor Asrani, recalling his experience of working with the celebrated performer in some of his final films. The two actors shared the screen several times, with Akshay being among the actors who had the opportunity to work with Asrani during the later years of his career.

Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani after seeing his last shot in Haiwaan: “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend”

In a recent social media post, Akshay reflected on seeing Asrani deliver what he described as his last-ever shot in Haiwaan. Sharing his memories of the late actor, he wrote, “My good fortune that I got to work with this legend and see him give his last ever shot in Haiwaan. Miss you Asrani ji… there can be no one like you.”

The post quickly gained attention, with fans joining Akshay in remembering the veteran actor. One user commented, “Miss you Asrani ji,” while another wrote, “We always miss you, Asrani ji…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Haiwaan is an upcoming film starring Akshay Kumar alongside Saif Ali Khan and is directed by Priyadarshan. The project also marks another collaboration between Akshay and Saif, who have previously worked together in films including Yeh Dillagi and Tashan.

This is not the first time Akshay has spoken about his association with Asrani. Ahead of the release of Bhooth Bangla, the actor had shared an emotional tribute recalling that the film was his second-last project with Asrani. He revealed that they had worked together on 12 films and said that every collaboration gave him an opportunity to learn something new.

Akshay had written, “Abhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai.”

He further described their work together, writing, “Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai… Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha… it was like a masterclass every single time.”

Remembering Asrani’s comic talent, Akshay added, “Comedy itni aasaan lagti thi jab woh karte the, lekin asal mein woh ek mushkil kala hai. Asrani ji uske ustad the aur hamesha rahenge.”

He had concluded the tribute by calling Bhooth Bangla not just a film but a memory, tribute and salute to the legendary actor.

Meanwhile, Haiwaan also marks Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar’s seventh film together. Speaking about their collaboration, Saif recalled their first film, Yeh Dillagi, and said their friendship developed during the shoot. He also revealed that both Priyadarshan and Akshay believed Haiwaan was his best work.

The last film featuring Saif and Akshay together before Haiwaan was Vijay Krishna Acharya’s 2007 action comedy Tashan.

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