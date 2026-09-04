Saif Ali Khan recently recalled his first experience of sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, admitting that he felt nervous while working with the veteran actor. Saif spoke about their first collaboration, Eklavya: The Royal Guard, during his appearance on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18: Saif Ali Khan recalls feeling “nervous” while working with Amitabh Bachchan

The actor, who appeared on the show with Akshay Kumar to promote their upcoming film Haiwaan, remembered being particularly conscious of his dialogues while filming Eklavya. He said Bachchan’s presence and experience initially made the situation intimidating.

“I had long dialogues, so I was learning them. The next day, when it was Amit ji’s scene, he said, ‘Saif, just give me the cue.’ Then he asked me to say the entire dialogue, and I thought, ‘Thank God I had prepared,’” Khan recalled.

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Eklavya: The Royal Guard was released in 2007 and featured Saif alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore and Raima Sen.

Saif is now set to share the screen with Akshay Kumar again in Haiwaan. The film marks his first collaboration with director Priyadarshan and is scheduled to release on September 11. Saif plays a visually challenged character in the film, which also marks his reunion with Akshay after 18 years.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals Saif Ali Khan’s family connection with him on KBC, Kareena Kapoor is the link: “Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Kapoor’s son, Nikhil Nanda, is married to my daughter, Shweta Bachchan”

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