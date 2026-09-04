Janmashtami 2026 special: 5 Celebrity ethnic looks to take style inspiration from!

Janmashtami is here, and what better occasion than this to put on your best ethnic outfit and dive into the spirit of the festivities. From sarees to lehengas, here’s a look at actresses who are displaying the many ways of making ethnic fashion statements look staple!

Janmashtami 2026 special: 5 Celebrity ethnic looks to take style inspiration from!

Raashii Khanna: Raashii Khanna brings a pop of colour by donning a bright pink lehenga with intricate embroidery and beaded work, paired with a dramatic blouse. The actress layers her look with oxidised jewellery and styles her hair in loose waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal Thakur keeps it sophisticated and clean in a muted-toned, heavily embellished saree with umbrella flair, paired with an intricately worked-up blouse. The Dacoit star accessorises her look with a heavy jewellery set, heavy kadas, and keeps her hairstyle understated to let her outfit do all the talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt shows how to make a spot-on fashion statement by donning a bright yellow saree featuring floral prints and pairing the ensemble with a beaded choker set. What makes the entire appearance a standout is her exaggerated hairstyle that nearly adds character to the outfit’s mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by αlia bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor makes a splash of pink by pulling off a lehenga piece decorated with pearl embroidery all over, making the entire outfit a standout. Kapoor amplifies its appeal with pearl drop earrings and a statement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon keeps it chic yet festive by donning a printed red saree with an elevated blouse featuring a halterneck. The Mimi star levels up her accessory game by donning statement earrings and maximalist kadas alongside a signature mini bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Which of these looks are you opting for this Janmashtami?

Also Read: Preity Zinta shares heartwarming Janmashtami moments from Valley Hindu Temple in California; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.