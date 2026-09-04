Janmashtami is here, and what better occasion than this to put on your best ethnic outfit and dive into the spirit of the festivities. From sarees to lehengas, here’s a look at actresses who are displaying the many ways of making ethnic fashion statements look staple!
Janmashtami 2026 special: 5 Celebrity ethnic looks to take style inspiration from!
Raashii Khanna: Raashii Khanna brings a pop of colour by donning a bright pink lehenga with intricate embroidery and beaded work, paired with a dramatic blouse. The actress layers her look with oxidised jewellery and styles her hair in loose waves.
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Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal Thakur keeps it sophisticated and clean in a muted-toned, heavily embellished saree with umbrella flair, paired with an intricately worked-up blouse. The Dacoit star accessorises her look with a heavy jewellery set, heavy kadas, and keeps her hairstyle understated to let her outfit do all the talking.
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Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt shows how to make a spot-on fashion statement by donning a bright yellow saree featuring floral prints and pairing the ensemble with a beaded choker set. What makes the entire appearance a standout is her exaggerated hairstyle that nearly adds character to the outfit’s mood.
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Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor makes a splash of pink by pulling off a lehenga piece decorated with pearl embroidery all over, making the entire outfit a standout. Kapoor amplifies its appeal with pearl drop earrings and a statement ring.
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Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon keeps it chic yet festive by donning a printed red saree with an elevated blouse featuring a halterneck. The Mimi star levels up her accessory game by donning statement earrings and maximalist kadas alongside a signature mini bag.
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Which of these looks are you opting for this Janmashtami?
Also Read: Preity Zinta shares heartwarming Janmashtami moments from Valley Hindu Temple in California; watch
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