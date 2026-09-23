Nearly two decades after their songs became the soundtrack to a generation, Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya have reunited for ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’, the latest song from Gunmaaster G9, directed by Aditya Datt.

‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ drops: Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and Aditya Datt reunite for the romantic track from Gunmaaster G9

Written and composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Himesh and Asees Kaur, the romantic track brings Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh together on screen. The brief portion of the song featured towards the end of the film’s teaser had already created considerable excitement among fans, who were waiting to hear the full track.

Director Aditya Datt said, “We worked on the music for more than eight-nine months. We all sat together, we jammed, we created and we wrote. That whole process has been superb. We really wanted to enjoy the music and make something we love. Deepakji has been instrumental in bringing us together, so we have to give him that.”

Emraan Hashmi said, “There is a lot of nostalgia attached to Himesh, Aditya and me coming together again. But the idea was never to recreate the past. ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ has its own emotion and its own place in Gunmaaster G9. That is what makes this reunion exciting.”

Genelia Deshmukh said, “The song plays at a crucial point in the film and it spells magic. This is the first time I am teaming up with Emraan and what better way to do it than a Emraan and Himesh number in a film.”

Himesh Reshammiya said, “The tracks of Gunmaaster G9 are completely in sync with the world of the film, but the audio value is taking the soundtrack to another level. To compose such great, audio-friendly tracks while being true to the story was a task. But God has been kind to bless me with these melodies as a singer and composer. Working with Aditya is always a pleasure, as he has a great understanding of music.”

Deepak Mukut said, “Emraan and Himesh coming together again is special because their music has a history with the audience. ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’ brings that familiar combination into a completely new film and to a new generation.”

With ‘Afsaana Banaaya Aapne’, Gunmaaster G9 brings back a combination that once defined an era of Hindi film music, while placing it within a contemporary action-romance.

Starring Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Also Read: Mysaa vs Gunmaaster G9: Rashmika Mandanna and Emraan Hashmi starrers to clash at the box office on November 27

More Pages: Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

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