The actor opened up about equal rights and why she believes the term “feminist” should not be viewed negatively.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has spoken openly about feminism and why she continues to identify herself as a feminist. Ahead of the release of Hunkkaar: The Roar, in which she plays a police officer investigating a sexual assault case, the actor also credited Priyanka Chopra Jonas for embracing the label while continuing to enjoy a strong male fan base.

Fatima Sana Shaikh on feminism, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and playing a cop in Hunkkaar: The Roar

Speaking about why she calls herself a feminist, Fatima said, "Feminism is treated like a bad word by a lot of people. It's shocking that there are actresses who say they aren't feminists. By being a feminist, I'm not snatching away a man's rights. I'm just asking for equal rights for myself," says Shaikh.

The actor also pointed to Priyanka Chopra Jonas as an example of someone who has openly identified as a feminist without it affecting her connection with audiences. "Priyanka Chopra calls herself a feminist and has a huge male fan base. If your intention is clear and you aren't dumb about it, people will listen to you."

In Hunkkaar: The Roar, Fatima plays a determined police officer who investigates a case involving a minor, played by Aneet Padda, who accuses a spiritual guru of sexual assault. The actor described working on the series as one of the most enriching experiences of her career, particularly because of the way her character and performance were approached by the makers.

The upcoming Hindi crime thriller also stars Aneet Padda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur and Raghubir Yadav. The series is directed by Nitya Mehra and Karan D. Kapadia and produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures and Mangata Films.

Hunkkaar: The Roar is set to premiere on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Hunkkaar – The Roar trailer launch: Paparazzi go into a FRENZY as Aneet Padda makes FIRST promotional appearance after Saiyaara; reveals, “I was 19 when I auditioned; a very powerful and sensitive topic for somebody so young”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.