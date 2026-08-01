The internationally acclaimed fashion publication has dedicated its 2027 edition entirely to India, bringing together a distinguished group of women from diverse fields.

Aditi Rao Hydari has achieved another international milestone with her selection for the 2027 Pirelli Calendar, becoming the only Bollywood actor to feature in the iconic publication's India-themed edition. Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious fashion calendars in the world, the annual project has historically featured celebrated actors, artists, musicians and supermodels from across the globe.

Aditi Rao Hydari joins 2027 Pirelli Calendar, becomes only Bollywood actor featured in India-themed edition

The 2027 edition marks a significant first for the publication, as it has been photographed entirely in India and is dedicated exclusively to the country's diverse identities, cultures and stories. Titled India, Beyond a Single Gaze, the calendar seeks to present a multi-dimensional portrait of India through the perspectives of accomplished women representing different walks of life.

Hydari joins an accomplished lineup that includes Freida Pinto, Padma Lakshmi, Anoushka Shankar, Rupi Kaur, Lakshmi Menon, Bhavitha Mandava and Avantika Vandanapu, among others. Her inclusion makes her the sole representative from mainstream Bollywood in this landmark edition of the calendar.

The project was originally conceived by legendary photographer Raghu Rai, who had been commissioned to photograph the calendar before his passing earlier this year. Following his demise, his daughter, photographer Avani Rai, stepped in to continue the assignment and bring his vision to life.

The calendar has been photographed across several locations that hold significance in Raghu Rai's body of work, blending imagery inspired by his archives with contemporary interpretations of India. Joining the project is internationally acclaimed Norwegian fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbø, who photographed the featured women, creating a visual dialogue between India's heritage and its modern identity.

Known for her affinity towards period dramas, heritage craftsmanship and timeless fashion, Aditi Rao Hydari's inclusion reflects her growing stature on the international stage. Over the years, the actor has established herself across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema while also becoming a familiar face at major global fashion events and couture showcases.

Her selection for the 2027 Pirelli Calendar further strengthens her international profile and places her alongside some of the most recognised South Asian personalities from across the worlds of cinema, literature, fashion and culture. With India, Beyond a Single Gaze, the publication aims to move beyond a singular narrative and celebrate the country's many voices, experiences and identities through a globally significant platform.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari opens up on reshaping women’s narratives in Indian cinema: “We should make conscious choices”

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