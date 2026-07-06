After Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), Aamir Khan is all set to start work on his next film, Lalkara. The film is based on the life of Lala Amarnath, and set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition between India and Pakistan. It reunites the actor with Ashutosh Gowariker. Incidentally, both last worked together in Lagaan (2001), which was also a period cricket drama. Interestingly, some years ago, another Bollywood superstar – Shah Rukh Khan – was also in talks to work on a film on Lala Amarnath. And at that time, the film was to be directed by none other than blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

REVEALED: Before Aamir Khan’s Lalkara, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani planned a Lala Amarnath biopic

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “This was after the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor (both films released in the same year, 2018). This is when Rajkumar Hirani had pitched the idea of a film on Lala Amarnath to the superstar.”

The source replied, “However, due to certain reasons, the film never materialized. Meanwhile, Covid may have also played spoilsport. This is when Rajkumar Hirani suggested making Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan liked the idea and came on board. The film was finally released on Christmas 2023.”

Those enquiring, the Studio producing the biopic on the legendary cricketer will be produced by Fox Star. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019

It is interesting to note that in December 2019, trade veteran Taran Adarsh had tweeted that Rajkumar Hirani is in talks for a biopic of a legendary cricketer. Taran Adarsh further mentioned in the tweet thread that the film was to be produced by Fox Star Studios. According to our source, this film in question was the Lala Amarnath biopic. It was going to reunite Hirani and Fox after Sanju.

Meanwhile, there were reports in 2023 that after Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani desired to make the Lala Amarnath film with SRK as well. Coming back to Lalkara, Bollywood Hungama has learned that the film will have a Rajkumar Hirani connection. This is because the filmmaker will be credited as the writer, along with Abhijat Joshi. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment will produce the sports flick.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s next! Superstar to do Ashneer Grover biopic directed & produced by Rahul Mody?

More Pages: Lalkaar Box Office Collection

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