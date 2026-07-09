Akshay Oberoi has completed the dubbing process for filmmaker Neeraj Pandey's upcoming project, marking another milestone as the film enters the final phase of post-production. The yet-to-be-titled venture also features Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role and has been generating interest ever since the collaboration was announced.

Akshay Oberoi completes dubbing for Neeraj Pandey’s next with Manoj Bajpayee; says, “Working on this project has been an incredibly fulfilling experience”

With the dubbing now wrapped up, the project is nearing completion, and Akshay says he is looking forward to watching the final cut before it reaches audiences. Although the makers are yet to reveal details about the film's storyline, the combination of Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Oberoi has sparked curiosity among moviegoers.

Reflecting on his experience of working on the film, Akshay Oberoi said, "We've now completed the dubbing and the final post-production process is nearly over, which makes this a very special moment for me. Working on this project has been an incredibly fulfilling experience from start to finish. Getting the opportunity to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey was unique because he approaches storytelling with such clarity and conviction. As an actor, you always hope to collaborate with filmmakers who challenge you to think differently, and Neeraj sir certainly does that. Every conversation with him offered a new perspective, whether it was about the character, the scene, or the larger story being told."

He further added, "Sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee was equally enriching. He is an actor I have admired for years, and being part of the same project gave me the chance to observe and learn a great deal. Now that the dubbing is complete and the film is moving towards its final stages, there is naturally a sense of excitement. We have all put a lot of effort into this project, and I'm genuinely looking forward to watching the finished product and, eventually, sharing it with the audience. I feel very positive about what we have created together."

Neeraj Pandey is known for directing several acclaimed thrillers, and the filmmaker's latest collaboration with Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Oberoi has been under wraps since production began. While the makers have not yet announced the film's title, release date or additional plot details, the project has steadily remained on the radar of cinema enthusiasts.

With post-production now in its final stages, an official announcement regarding the film's release and promotional campaign is expected in the coming months. Until then, audiences will have to wait for more updates on the much-anticipated collaboration between Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee and Akshay Oberoi.

Also Read: After Toxic, Akshay Oberoi bags another big-ticket South action fantasy film: Sources

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