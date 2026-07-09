TVF’s Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 continues to gain momentum after its global premiere on June 23, following the success of its debut season. The rural drama has been receiving a positive response from audiences and has secured a place among the Top 10 most-watched OTT titles in India, recording more than 3.5 million views. Adding to the buzz, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently revealed that the series is part of his current watchlist.

Amol Parashar reacts as Siddhant Chaturvedi gives a nod to Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: “Hope you are enjoying bhai!”

The actor shared the poster of Gram Chikitsalay on his social media after a fan asked him what he had been watching lately. His post quickly caught the attention of Amol Parashar, who plays Dr. Prabhat Sinha in the show. Reacting to Siddhant’s story, Amol wrote, "Hope you are enjoying bhai," expressing his excitement over the actor tuning into the series.

Created by TVF and directed by Rahul Pandey, Gram Chikitsalay has earned appreciation for its simple yet engaging storytelling, authentic portrayal of rural life, and strong performances from its ensemble cast. The show resonated with audiences in its first season, and the newly released second season has continued to build on that popularity with its emotional narrative and relatable characters.

The success of Gram Chikitsalay further adds to TVF’s growing list of acclaimed productions. Over the years, the production house has established itself as one of India’s leading content creators, known for delivering stories rooted in realism and relatable experiences across genres.

Recently, TVF also made a strong impression at Prime Video Presents by unveiling an extensive slate of upcoming projects. Along with films such as Vvan and College Fest, the studio announced new shows including Pyramid and Vansh, while also confirming fresh seasons of popular titles like Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone, and Sandeep Bhaiya. The announcements showcased TVF’s expanding lineup as the production house continues to strengthen its presence in the OTT space.

Also Read : Web Series Review: GRAM CHIKITSALAY SEASON 2 shows improvement over the first season with its quirky humour, engaging subplots